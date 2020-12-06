MONTREAL -- Montreal's fire department ordered the immediate evacuation of a tent city inhabited by some of the city's homeless on Sunday, a day after a fire broke out on the site.

In a statement, the city said the decision to order the evacuation was made because several fires have occurred in the camp, which poses “several dangers.”

According to the city, Saturday's fire almost ignited a propane tank, which could have caused a dangerous explosion for the camp's occupants and area residents.

In an interview, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Mayor Pierre Lessard-Blais said occupants could, among other options, be redirected to the Place Dupuis Hotel, which has been temporarily convered into a shelter. He said occupants would be given the option of taking a shuttle there and be allowed to store belongings until April.

Psychosocial workers from the regional health authority were sent to the site to help occupants.

“We want things to go as well as possible for the movement of people from the camp,” said Lessard-Blais.

In a press release, Alexandre Leduc, the Quebec Solidaire MNA who represents the area, did not hide his anger at the decision.

“It is the failure of an entire system that leads to the dismantling of the Notre-Dame camp today,” he said. “A camp for homeless people that doesn't comply with fire safety standards? What a surprise. When they are dispersed in less visible places, will they be safer? I doubt it.”