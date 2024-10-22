Montreal suburb begins controversial deer cull to reduce population in local park
A Montreal suburb has started an operation to kill white-tailed deer in one of its local parks, after years of legal battles with activists seeking to save the animals.
A spokesman for the City of Longueuil confirmed that Michel-Chartrand park is closed until further notice while hunters armed with air rifles reduce the size of the herd.
The city just south of Montreal has been trying to carry out a cull since 2020, but it faced a strong backlash and legal challenges from animal rights groups over the fate of the deer.
It announced earlier this month that it had received a provincial Environment Department permit to proceed with the operation, which was the final step needed to begin the cull.
The city has repeatedly said the population of white-tailed deer has grown far beyond what the space can support, damaging the park's ecosystem and contributing to road accidents and a risk of Lyme disease.
Animal rights activists lobbied for the city to relocate the excess deer rather than killing them, but their efforts were ultimately rejected last year by Quebec's Court of Appeal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 22, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Former Conservative leader says Trudeau 'should move on' amid efforts to oust him
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'should move on,' as he faces growing inner-caucus turmoil.
Butter shoplifters strike again! Two more large-scale thefts reported in Guelph, Ont.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
PM Trudeau doesn't think his leadership is in danger, as ministers voice confidence in him a day before key Liberal meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think his leadership is in danger, one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future at the helm of the Liberal party is expected to be up for discussion.
Asian American boba brand finds opportunity after Simu Liu sparks cultural appropriation debate
The Asian American boba milk tea brand, Twrl, have a chance to pitch a pretty well-known investor -- actor Simu Liu. The irony is that it came about after the owners posted a video on TikTok in support of Liu calling out the white owners of a boba drink brand for cultural appropriation on "Dragons' Den," the Canadian version of "Shark Tank."
Hoard of 1,000-year-old coins unearthed in a farmer's field sells for US$5.6 million
Adam Staples knew he'd found something when his metal detector let out a beep. And then another. And another.
What is 'pink cocaine'? Designer drug linked to Liam Payne and named in Diddy lawsuit
A partial autopsy has revealed that former One Direction singer Liam Payne had multiple substances in his system when he plunged to his death from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
W5 Investigates You donated clothing to needy Canadians. So how did it end up in Africa?
In the first of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5 puts a spotlight on how some of the clothes Canadians donate to charity end up in markets in Africa.
Former volunteers search for missing, dead cats linked to an eastern Ontario cat rescue
Former volunteers with Eastern Ontario Cats (EOC) are working to track cats they say are either dead or missing after allegations of abuse, neglect and falsified medical records surfaced in recent months.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police share video of home invasion in Richmond Hill, 3 suspects at large
Police are sharing video of a recent home invasion in Richmond Hill as they search for three outstanding suspects wanted in connection with the incident.
-
Ontario judge ordered to undergo coaching for 'abusive and intimidating' tone during family court hearing
A Superior Court justice in Milton has been ordered to participate in coaching from a more senior judge after the Canadian Judicial Council found that his tone was 'abusive and intimidating' during a family court hearing last September.
-
Toronto woman spends nearly $2K on parking to visit mom in health-care facilities
A Toronto woman said the cost of parking to visit her mother in hospital, and later in long term care, for 15 months was a financial burden she feels she shouldn’t have had to pay.
Ottawa
-
10 years later, Ottawa remembers 2014 Parliament Hill shooting
Memorials and tributes are taking place across Ottawa on Tuesday to remember Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, an honour guard stationed at the National War Memorial, killed 10 years ago today.
-
Former volunteers search for missing, dead cats linked to an eastern Ontario cat rescue
Former volunteers with Eastern Ontario Cats (EOC) are working to track cats they say are either dead or missing after allegations of abuse, neglect and falsified medical records surfaced in recent months.
-
Americans in Watertown, N.Y. share their thoughts on Trump, Harris two weeks ahead of election
On Nov. 5, millions of Americans will either cast their vote for Vice President Kamala Harris or for former President Donald Trump to become the next President of the United States. But in Watertown, N.Y. - a city with a population just under 25,000 - some residents feel their vote won't matter in 14 days.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
-
Liberal caucus chair crosses aisle to join N.S. Progressive Conservatives
A member of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party is crossing the floor and joining the Progressive Conservatives.
-
Maritime October temperatures soar to record highs while snow falls in the west
Communities east of Alberta set record high temperatures for an Oct. 21 while Alberta itself contended with the first snowfall of the season in some areas.
N.L.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
Northern Ontario
-
Jury starts deliberations in Sudbury murder trial
Warning: This story includes graphic descriptions of a murder scene many will find upsetting. Reader caution strongly is advised. After three weeks of testimony, a Sudbury jury has begun deliberations in the case of a woman charged with second-degree murder in a gruesome stabbing death in December 2020.
-
After 51 years, GM closes cold-weather testing facility in Kapuskasing. Ont.
After operating for 51 years, General Motors has announced it is closing the Kapuskasing Proving Ground, a facility the automaker used to test the durability of its vehicles in cold weather.
-
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
London
-
'Why not us?': United Way buys building for affordable housing project
It may not look like much now, but when the United Way is done with the second floor of a building in downtown Listowel, there will be new affordable rental units for the community's less fortunate.
-
Child struck while getting off school bus in Grey Bruce
A 13 year old is recovering from minor injuries after being hit by a car. Around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, OPP were called to Highway 10 north of Markdale in Chatsworth Township.
-
'Knockout' event returns to the Forest City for 16th anniversary
This Saturday marks the 16th anniversary for The Showdown in the Downtown, an annual event featuring professional boxing that's raised over $3 million to date.
Kitchener
-
Police investigate Kitchener playground fire
Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a Kitchener playground.
-
Butter shoplifters strike again! Two more large-scale thefts reported in Guelph, Ont.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
-
Triple stabbing at University of Waterloo was ideologically motivated, Crown argues
Federal prosecutors argue statements made by a man who stabbed a professor and two students in a University of Waterloo gender studies class last year show the attack was ideologically motivated.
Windsor
-
NextStar Energy celebrates start of battery module production
NextStar Energy is celebrating the official start of battery module production.
-
UWindsor researchers get $2.5 million to advance sexual violence prevention program
Researchers at the University of Windsor have been given $2.5 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada to advance a sexual violence prevention program.
-
More Windsor police officers getting body-worn microphones and in-car cameras
The Windsor Police Service is equipping more frontline patrol officers with in-car cameras and body-worn microphones.
Barrie
-
24 charges laid in Simcoe County auto theft investigation
Police laid two dozen charges in connection with a month-long investigation into a criminal auto theft enterprise.
-
Suspect arrested in Orillia bank robbery
Police have arrested one person after an alleged bank robbery in Orillia.
-
Suspicious fire at newly-built home causes $2.5 million damage
A fire that caused $2.5 million damage at a newly constructed house in Adjala-Tosorontio early Tuesday morning is being investigated as suspicious.
Vancouver
-
RCMP investigating after 19-year-old killed in Vancouver Island crash
Mounties are investigation after a 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash on Vancouver Island on Monday night.
-
Man arrested, charged with murder in 2023 death in Prince George, B.C.
A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a woman in northern British Columbia last summer.
-
Dr. Bonnie Henry reminds British Columbians to get updated flu, COVID shots
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry encouraged British Columbians to get updated influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations and to “dust off” healthy habits as we enter the respiratory illness season.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP investigating after 19-year-old killed in Vancouver Island crash
Mounties are investigation after a 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash on Vancouver Island on Monday night.
-
Man arrested, charged with murder in 2023 death in Prince George, B.C.
A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a woman in northern British Columbia last summer.
-
Dr. Bonnie Henry reminds British Columbians to get updated flu, COVID shots
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry encouraged British Columbians to get updated influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations and to “dust off” healthy habits as we enter the respiratory illness season.
Winnipeg
-
These Manitoba communities set new heat records Monday
A number of Manitoba communities kicked off the week by breaking decades-old heat records.
-
'Exciting and unexpected': Manitoba community transformed for Bob Odenkirk movie shoot
It was lights, cameras, and action at a beachfront Manitoba community last week as a Hollywood movie shoot took over the town once again.
-
Manitoba restoring the 1:1 apprenticeship ratio
The Manitoba government is restoring the 1:1 apprentice-to-journeyperson ratio.
Calgary
-
Colton Crowshoe's killer expected to be sentenced
More than a decade after the death of Colton Crowshoe, the man responsible is expected to be sentenced in a Calgary court on Tuesday.
-
Calgary sees its first taste of winter in October
Morning commuters in Calgary got the first taste of winter driving for the season on Tuesday.
-
Tourmaline, Clean Energy open two new natural gas fuelling stations in Alberta
Two new compressed natural gas (CNG) fuelling stations have opened in Alberta to help heavy-haul trucks get off diesel.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police seek man connected to July arson: EPS
Edmonton police are looking for information on a man they say is connected to a July house fire in the Fraser neighbourhood.
-
2nd group of Edmonton Public Schools staff votes in favour of strike
Edmonton Public Schools (EPS) custodians have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike.
-
Edmonton Oilers heading to West Edmonton Mall for 2-hour autograph session
West Edmonton Mall will be hosting an Edmonton Oilers autograph session with booths located all throughout the mall on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Regina
-
Former Sask Party MLA Gary Grewal violated conflict of interest act, commissioner finds
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) has found that former Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal violated legislative rules by profiting from hotels while they were party to government contracts.
-
Bullet holes discovered at Sask Party campaign office in Regina
Two bullet holes were discovered at the campaign office of a Saskatchewan Party candidate in Regina.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Saskatchewan NDP gaining momentum among decided voters, new poll says
The NDP appears to have some momentum in Saskatchewan’s provincial election campaign with less than a week until votes are tallied.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon 'transit villages' plan sparks debate over housing density
A city planning document for the Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT) sparked controversy over the weekend, with three civic election candidates alleging Confederation Mall was at risk of being demolished and replaced with dense housing.
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Sask. highway
The Saskatchewan RCMP has confirmed a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 2 near Wakaw on Sunday.
-
NDP says leaked audio of Sask. Party candidate reveals party divided on education
The Saskatchewan NDP says signs of internal struggle at the Saskatchewan Party are begging to show after the party leaked audio of an opposition candidate being critical of his party's policies.