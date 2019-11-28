SHERBROOKE -- A Colombian family that had been living for almost five years in Sherbrooke, in the Eastern Townships of Quebec, was deported Wednesday after its claim for asylum in Canada was rejected.

Normando Charris, Carolina Batalla and their three children - one of whom was born in Canada - had run out of legal options to try to stay in the country.

The family was sent back to Spain, the country from which they travelled to Canada.

In anticipation of the deportation, Charris had quit his job a few days ago and Batalla closed the daycare she operated. Their two school-age children had earlier bid adieu to their classmates.

Before boarding the plane to Spain, Charris said he considered himself a Canadian, a Quebecer and a Sherbrooker, he just didn't have the official documents saying so. Batalla said her family is heartbroken at having to leave behind their lives in Sherbrooke.

A Facebook page had been dedicated to the family's efforts to remain in Canada, and several friends and supporters accompanied the family to the airport Wednesday.

Sherbrooke Mayor Steve Lussier expressed his disppointment with the outcome of the family's efforts to stay in his city. In an interview with the Sherbrooke Tribune newspaper, Lussier said he respects rules and laws, but also wished that common sense had been considered.

He noted that the family was well integrated in the community, with both parents working and the children doing well in school.

This Canadian Press report was originally published Nov. 28, 2019.