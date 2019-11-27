SHERBROOKE -- A Sherbrooke family is about to be deported Wednesday after their application for asylum was refused by federal authorities.

Normando Charris and his wife Carolina Batalla say they have exhausted all resources that would allow them to stay in Quebec with their three children, one of whom was born in Canada.

The family, originally from Colombia, arrived in the country almost five years ago.

In preparation for their impending deportation, Charris says he resigned from his job a few days ago; Batalla closed the daycare she ran and their two school-age children were forced to say ‘good-bye’ to their classmates.

The family will have to report to Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) representatives Wednesday afternoon, who will ensure that they fly to Spain, the country they flew into Canada from.

A Facebook event set up to support the family insists they should not be deported just a month before the holidays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.