A 52-year-old man died during a police intervention, Quebec watchdog investigating

BEI

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Southwest China quake leaves 21 dead, triggers landslides

At least 21 people were reported killed in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, triggering landslides and shaking buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are already under a COVID-19 lockdown.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon