7 years for pilot who took out power for thousands of Quebecers
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 10:18AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 10, 2018 12:43PM EST
A Quebec man who targeted Hydro-Quebec power lines in an aerial attack that left tens of thousands without power in December 2014 has been sentenced to seven years in jail.
Normand Dube, a local entrepreneur, was found guilty in September of using his small plane in what the Crown described as an unprecedented strike on institutions and everyday Quebecers.
Dube was impassive as Quebec court Judge Paul Chevalier handed down his sentence today on three counts of mischief.
The Crown had sought a 10-year sentence -- the maximum permitted under the law -- for the attack on two power lines northwest of Montreal, described by prosecutors as the jugular and spinal column of the Hydro-Quebec network.
But Chevalier deemed that recommendation was excessive.
The exact method used to create a short-circuit in the Dec. 4, 2014 attack cannot be reported under a publication ban imposed in the interest of national security.
