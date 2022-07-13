67-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Louiseville, Que.

A 67-year-old woman died Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle on a crosswalk in Louiseville, in Quebec's Mauricie region.

The driver of the pickup truck made the mandatory stop on Saint-Antoine St. before turning left onto Saint-Laurent Ave., where the pedestrian was hit.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was treated for nervous shock.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating the collision, which occurred at low speed.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 13, 2022.