

The Canadian Press





Beginning in November, a new area code- 367 - will be introduced in the area currently served by area codes 418 and 581 in eastern Quebec.

The Telecommunications Alliance explained that the measure is required to meet the growing demand for new telephone numbers in the region.

The introduction of a third area code will increase the number bank available to meet the current and future needs of consumers and businesses.

As of November 24, consumers and businesses requiring a new service line will be assigned a number with the new area code number 367 when current bank of area codes has been exhausted.

Companies may need to make some changes to their phone system. For example, those using telecommunication systems with long-distance restrictions will have to program their equipment to identify call sign 367 as a valid local area code.

Consumers will not have to make any changes to their telephones.