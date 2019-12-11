MONTREAL -- The bodies of a 42-year-old woman and two young boys, aged four and two, were found Wednesday morning in a home in Montreal’s east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

At 8 a.m., police arrived at the residence on Place des Pointeliers, near Saint Jean Baptiste Boulevard, to inform them of the death of someone they knew.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says a 46-year-old man walked into a hospital in Joliette at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, where he later died by suicide.

Police sources confirmed to CTV News that the two incidents are linked.

“When the police arrived on the scene, they were worried because there was no answer, so they [went inside],” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture. “Inside the residence, they located the body of three people; one woman and two children.”

Police said the deaths were confirmed onsite and are considered "suspicious" at this point in the investigation. A perimeter has been established and investigators are onsite.

Pascale Lamy, a spokesperson for the Centre Hospitalier de Lanaudière (CHDL), confirms an incident did happen at the hospital, but would not elaborate.

She says the person who died was not an employee, a patient or someone who was there for an appointment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.