Featured Video
17-year-old accused of stabbing mother to death in Quebec City
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 9:39AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 18, 2019 6:38AM EST
A Quebec City woman, 49, succumbed to her injuries in hospital after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her teenaged son.
Police received several 911 calls around 9 p.m. Saturday to report that a woman had been assaulted in the hallway of a building on de la Concorde St. in the La Cite-Limoilou borough.
Authorities located the suspect, a 17-year-old boy, inside his apartment.
The teen was arrested but has not yet been charged in his mother's death. He was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a SPVQ spokesperson.
The major crimes unit and a forensic team are currently on-site to unravel the details of the altercation.
Latest Montreal News
- After a two-decade fight, cochlear implants will finally be available in Montreal
- Architecture firm under fire for bidding to design new immigrant holding facility in Laval
- CAQ plan to expand kindergarten faces opposition within National Assembly
- Montreal Alouettes hope to become latest CFL team employing both male and female cheerleaders
- Panthers chase Niemi and hand Canadiens fourth straight loss