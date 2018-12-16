

CTV Montreal





A 16-year-old boy is in hospital in serious condition after being struck by a train in Dorval early on Sunday morning.

Police said the boy was trying to jump onto a moving train at 1:30 a.m.

He fell off the train and was hit by a second train on the tracks that was travelling very slowly.

The conductor of that train was able to stop the vehicle and bring medical aid, who was rushed to hospital with serious injuries to his head.

Police said they are still investigating why the boy was trying to jump onto the train.