A 143-year-old flat iron building is getting a modern makeover with all the high-tech specs.

Built in 1875, the Rodier building on Notre-Dame St. West in Griffintown will be the first site dedicated to cultural and creative entrepreneurship in Montreal.

A hub for artistic start-ups to experiment and collaborate, the new space will be an incubator for dance, architecture, culinary arts.

Set to open in 2019, the project is being spearheaded by La Piscine, a non-profit accelerator that supports arts organizations.

“La Piscine is dedicated to accompanying creative organizations to building their business models and building their international markets and helping them to get financing to take their businesses to the next level,” said David Moss of the accelerator.