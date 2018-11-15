

CTV Montreal





By day she's just an ordinary teenager, studying at Lindsay Place High School in Pointe-Claire.

But 14-year-old Kendra Hughes is also a published author, writing and illustrating her own comics.

Featured at the Salon du Livre this week, Kendra – who goes by the nom de plume K.C. Hughes – says seeing her graphic novel in print is a dream come true.

Called ‘Agents of C.L.A.W.E.’ (Cats League Against World Evil) her novel features three cats who save the world from a feline foe who is back from the dead to rule the living.

“Because this is a children's book, there can't be any blood, there can't be any gore,” said the author. “I made it really violent free, so it's very kid friendly.”

Kendra illustrates on paper or uses the ProCreate app on her tablet, sometimes even drawing her friends like cats.

She's even working on making a cat version of every character from the popular Netflix series ‘Stranger Things.’

In elementary school, Hughes struggled with learning difficulties and says she didn't have a lot of friends.

Drawing changed that.

“Being able to draw became her means of communicating and improving her social skills with the kids around her who maybe viewed her, perceived her, as someone who was different,” said her mother, Anne Lecault.

Writing stories and getting published has been a confidence booster.

“If I told my grade four self a few years ago the person who had no friends, who was really insecure, who had depression and all that kind of stuff… if I told that version of me, ‘You're going to be an author at only 14 years old’ I don't think she would have believed me,” said Hughes.

Agents of C.L.A.W.E. is entirely bilingual. Inside, she's included colouring pages in hopes her readers will get creative and design their own characters.

For Hughes, it's just the beginning – she says more books are in the works.

“Most of my friends, they're all helping me with the projects I have for later,” she said. “They all created their own characters, and we put it together.”

Hughes will be selling her books at a sale this weekend called Artistochats.

She also has a Facebook page here.