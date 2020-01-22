MONTREAL -- Five people are missing and at least one is dead after a group of snowmobilers plunged through the ice near Quebec's Lac Saint-Jean.

It happened at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near Saint-Henri-de-Taillon, about 500 kilometres north of Montreal.

“They were tourists from France,” Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Hugues Beaulieu told CTV News.

He explains three members of the group managed to help each other out of the water and came rushing for help. They were treated for hypothermia.

Their tour guide, a man aged 42, was rescued by firefighters, but was later declared dead in hospital.

Tuesday night, local firefighters, as well as a helicopter from the Canadian Armed Forces, were on hand to help with the search.

Divers arrived onsite at 8 a.m. to continue looking for the missing five members of the group. Meanwhile, SQ officers are searching the shoreline in case some of the missing made it to shore. They are also assisting the province's coroner in an investigation.

Beaulieu says the area where the incident occurred isn’t on a marked trail, where snowmobilers are usually required to circulate.

He says provincial police do not recommend snowmobilers go off trail.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.