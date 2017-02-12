

Former Quebec MNA and cabinet minister Yolande James is entering federal politics.

James confirmed rumours that she would throw her hat into the ring to succeed Stephane Dion in the riding of St-Laurent on Twitter on Sunday.

Excited to confirm that I am running for #LPC nomination in #StLaurent. On the ground full time and listening to citizens. #cdnpoli — Yolande James (@yolandejames) February 12, 2017

She served as provincial immigration minister and minister of families under Jean Charest and was the first black cabinet minister in Quebec history, as well as the first black female MNA.

James left politics in 2014 to spend more time with her young child. Since then she has been working as a political pundit on the show 'Les Ex', on RDI and as a contributor to CBC News. This week, she advised CBC that she was leaving her job.

James will face off against longtime Ville St-Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa, who announced he would also be seeking the nomination on Friday.

Tax law professor Marwah Rizqy has also confirmed her candidacy and businessman and former Quebec 'Dragon's Den' Dragon Francois Lambert is reportedly considering joining the race as well.

The riding is currently without an MP, as former Liberal party leader Dion resigned from parliament after being shuffled from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet in January. He had been serving as foreign affairs minister until then.