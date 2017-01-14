

The Canadian Press





The Surete du Quebec is investigating the murder of a 26-year-old woman in St-Lin-Laurentides after her body was found in a residence in Friday.

The woman, identified as Mylene Laliberté, was found at 9:30 p.m. in a home on Place Mario, near the intersection with St-Isidore Rd.

A police spokesperson said the woman died in “nebulous circumstances” before confirming it was a homicide.

Laliberté's boyfriend has been admitted to the hospital with self-inflicted wounds, said the spokesperson.

The Surete du Quebec is attempting to determine the exact sequence of events that led to her death.