Woman murdered in St-Lin-Laurentides
Mylene Laliberté was found dead in a St-Lin-Laurentides residence on Friday night. (Photo via Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 8:15AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 10:08AM EST
The Surete du Quebec is investigating the murder of a 26-year-old woman in St-Lin-Laurentides after her body was found in a residence in Friday.
The woman, identified as Mylene Laliberté, was found at 9:30 p.m. in a home on Place Mario, near the intersection with St-Isidore Rd.
A police spokesperson said the woman died in “nebulous circumstances” before confirming it was a homicide.
Laliberté's boyfriend has been admitted to the hospital with self-inflicted wounds, said the spokesperson.
The Surete du Quebec is attempting to determine the exact sequence of events that led to her death.
Photos
The Surete du Quebec said the circumstances surrounding the death of a 26-year-old woman in a St-Lin-Laurentides home are suspicious.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- Police arrest man, 26, in connection with 2014 homicide in Lachine
- Man, 28, shot to death in Montreal North
- Specialists resort to cancelling appointments over medical fee ban 1
- Postscript: Meet the new boss. Very different from the old boss. 1
- New MS drug hailed a breakthrough in human trial 1
- Decarie restaurant damaged in early morning arson
- Woman murdered in St-Lin-Laurentides
- Owner of dog that mauled Brossard girl charged for assaulting police officers 3
- Recall issued for 36 Adonis products containing undeclared allergens
- Purolator employees to vote on possible strike mandate
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States