

CTV Montreal





A burning truck slowed traffic on Highway 15 in Laval on Monday morning.

A Surete du Quebec spokesperson said a call about the truck came in at 9:40 a.m. The 10-wheel vehicle was pulled to the side of the road on the northbound side of the highway near the St. Martin exit.

The left lane was kept open as firefighters extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.