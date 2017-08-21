

CTV Montreal





An American tourist was badly hurt overnight when he fell several storeys from a building.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Monday the man was found lying on the ground, unconscious, outside a building on Ste. Catherine St. near Alexandre de Seve St.

Witnesses said the man had climbed up an exterior staircase to enter the rooftop bar at Complexe Sky when he slipped and fell.

Police determined the man was a 29-year-old tourist from California.