Thieves try to steal ATM from Laval La Belle Province
Thieves smashed a window and tried to drag an ATM out of a Laval La Belle Province restaurant with a truck.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 11:00AM EST
Police are looking for a group of thieves who attempted to steal an ATM from a Laval eatery on Wednesday night.
The would-be robbers broke a window in the La Belle Province on Aut-13 and tried to hook the machine to a truck to drag it outside. Their efforts were unsuccessful.
Laval police are reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to identify the thieves.