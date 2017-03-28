

CTV Montreal





The Jacques-Cartier Bridge will be completely closed overnight.

The bridge will be closed in both directions from midnight to 4 a.m. for light installation work.

Access will be maintained for emergency services.

There will be about 12 overnight closures to complete the process.

These closures are important for worker safety.

Wiring the bridge requires more than 10 kilometres of cables and 10,000 separate mounting systems.

The installation opens May 17 and is planned to run for 10 years.