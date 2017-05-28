

CTV Montreal





A 14-year-old girl was attacked on the street in Laval by three men.

It happened on Thursday evening just after 8 p.m.

The teen says the attack happened on Saint Rose Blvd. near Caracas St.

Her backpack was cut with a knife during the attack.

She escaped but her mother says she suffered injuries to her neck and a concussion and she spent a night in the hospital.

The girl’s mother is posting the story on Facebook to raise awareness and to urge other teens to stay vigilant in that area.

Laval police weren’t available to comment on the case but confirmed an investigation is ongoing.