Teen arrested, charged with second-degree murder in Puvirnituq
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 4:16PM EDT
The Surete du Quebec have arrested and charged a 16-year-old with second-degree murder in Puvirnituq, a community in northern Quebec.
Kativik Regional Police discovered the body of a man in his 50's on Wednesday afternoon, according to a local publication, Nunatsiaq Online.
The Surete du Quebec, who took over the investigation shortly afterwards, confirmed in a statement that the suspect was charged via teleconference on Thursday morning.
However, police have not released any details about the victim's identity, or a possible connection to the suspect.
Purvirnituq is home to approximately 1,700 people.
The suspect will appear at the Palais de Justice in Amos at a later date.
