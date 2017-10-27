

The Surete du Quebec have arrested and charged a 16-year-old with second-degree murder in Puvirnituq, a community in northern Quebec.

Kativik Regional Police discovered the body of a man in his 50's on Wednesday afternoon, according to a local publication, Nunatsiaq Online.

The Surete du Quebec, who took over the investigation shortly afterwards, confirmed in a statement that the suspect was charged via teleconference on Thursday morning.

However, police have not released any details about the victim's identity, or a possible connection to the suspect.

Purvirnituq is home to approximately 1,700 people.

The suspect will appear at the Palais de Justice in Amos at a later date.