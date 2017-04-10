

CTV Montreal





Funeral services for stage and screen actress Janine Sutto took place Monday at Outremont's Vincent d'Indy church.

She died two weeks ago at the age of 95, several days after being admitted into palliative care.

Sutto began performing on stage at age 14, and her career continued until the age of 92.

Many artists and prominent Quebecers attended her funeral, including Premier Philippe Couillard, Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisée, and former Premier Lucien Bouchard.

"We all know it's a very important moment because it's the end of an era where she's been important. She's been at the core of our cultural life," said Bouchard.

"It's important that we testify about what she was and what she'll always be in our memory."

The tribute to Sutto's life continued in the afternoon and evening at the theatre where she performed for decades: the Theatre du Nouveau Monde.