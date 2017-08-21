

CTV Montreal





A man who removes graffiti said he was shocked to discover a swastika in a public park was apparently sanctioned by the town.

Corey Fleischer runs a group called Erasing Hate, offering pro bono cleanup of these types of hate symbols.

Fleischer was called to a park in Pointes-des-Cascades in Vaudreuil-Soulanges on Thursday to remove a swastika from a decorative anchor at Park Saint-Pierre.

While he was cleaning up, Fleischer said the town’s mayor personally intervened, calling the police.

Fleischer caught the altercation with the Surete du Quebec on video as they tried to stop him from removing the symbol. He posted about the incident on Facebook.

It turns out the anchor was authentic Nazi memorabilia.

“What I saw was anything but normal,” he said.

Fleischer said he's shocked that it was placed there in the first place and he said the Nazi symbols, in fact, appeared to be restored with fresh paint.

“I noticed the actually anchor had an engraving on it and it happened to be a swastika, so not only was there a swastika that was engraved onto the anchor, the city had painted the anchor tri-coloured, beige underneath the swastika, with a white circle and then to amplify it and to enhance it, they painted the swastika black,” he said.

Fleischer said he wanted to remove the symbol before a planned children's fair was held at the park.

“I decided to remove the paint around the swastika that the city had painted on this ancient WWII anchor,” he said.

“This is a public space. There is no room for any swastikas to be in a public domain.”