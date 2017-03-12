

The Canadian Press





Even though Quebec’s drivers will legally be able to put on their summer tires on Thursday, CAA-Quebec is advising them to hit the brakes.

Spokesperson Annie Gauthier said March and April can be unpredictable when it comes to weather and that snow storms at the beginning of spring are not uncommon.

Gauthier advised motorists to wait until the end of April to change tires.

Drivers are legally required to have winter tires on their cars from Dec. 15 until March 15.