Spring will soon be sprung but don't change your winter tires just yet
A worker swaps snowy tires for snow tires at Frisby Tire in Nepean, Nov. 21, 2016
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 12:03PM EDT
Even though Quebec’s drivers will legally be able to put on their summer tires on Thursday, CAA-Quebec is advising them to hit the brakes.
Spokesperson Annie Gauthier said March and April can be unpredictable when it comes to weather and that snow storms at the beginning of spring are not uncommon.
Gauthier advised motorists to wait until the end of April to change tires.
Drivers are legally required to have winter tires on their cars from Dec. 15 until March 15.