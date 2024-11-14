Quebec needs to invest 4 times as much to change direction in home support, says IRIS
The Quebec research institute says massive investment, and even a quadrupling of current funding, will be required if the government is to succeed with the national home support strategy it intends to put in place in the future.
According to a new study by IRIS (Institut de recherche et d'informations socioéconomiques), the shift will require annual funding of between $7 billion and $11 billion, compared with the current $3 billion.
According to the IRIS, the current model should be decentralized and no longer dependent on the private sector. The study unveiled on Thursday shows that less than 13 per cent of home help hours are provided by staff in public establishments.
Seniors Minister Sonia Bélanger decided to make the shift towards home support her key priority in order to meet the challenges posed by an ageing population. She is leading the government's 2024-2029 action plan, “The Pride of Ageing” (La Fierté de age), which was announced last spring.
The state of play presented in this plan indicates that 20,490 people are waiting for their first home support service in Quebec, even though the number of hours of home support service has increased by 63.9 per cent in four years.
Investment per person in home support has risen from $199 in 2012-2013 to $423 in 2022-2023. But more money is still needed to properly support seniors who want to age at home, argues the author of the IRIS study, Anne Plourde.
“If we announce a national strategy for home support without any substantial investment, if we remain with a model where services are highly privatized and highly centralized, entrusted to the management of Santé Québec, we will continue to have difficulty making a success of the shift towards home support,” she said in an interview.
She points out that barely 10 per cent of home support needs are currently being met: “If we don't make this shift towards home support, it's going to be very expensive. If long-term care needs are not met at home, they will be met in residential care and in hospital,” she added.
The Coalition pour la dignité des aînés, which brings together six Quebec associations representing more than 150,000 seniors across the province, said that the IRIS study was “another demonstration of the scale of the needs to be met if the shift towards home care promised by the government on numerous occasions is to become a reality.”
“When we're talking about a billion dollars to be cut from the health care system when barely 10 per cent of home support needs are currently being met, seniors have every right to be concerned that the major shift will in fact be a shift in slow motion,” said Coalition for the Dignity of Seniors spokesperson Solange Tremblay in a news release.
In the long term, the return on this investment will pay off for Quebec, Plourde believes. She predicts that the ageing population will be healthier because their needs will be taken care of at home: “We won't need to build tens of thousands of housing units for these people,” she said.
Drawing inspiration from Scandinavian models
The researcher analyzed Scandinavian countries, in particular Denmark, Norway and Sweden, where, as a proportion of their GDP, they invest four times as much as Quebec in home support.
“But their total health spending is much lower than ours in relation to the weight of their economies,” she said.
In Canada and Quebec, little data is available on personal household spending on home support services. Nevertheless, data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) show that Canada is one of the countries where households devote the highest proportion of their health-care expenditure to long-term care, which includes accommodation and home support services.
“In Quebec, we have one of the most ageing populations in the world, and despite this, we are below the OECD average for the proportion of our GDP devoted to long-term care expenditure. We have a lot of catching up to do,” said Plourde.
But even if the government invests massively, how can it make the shift to home care a success, given the shortage of staff?
According to the researcher, with adequate funding in the public network, the workforce that has migrated to the private sector will be tempted to return to the public sector because the establishments will be able to offer attractive working conditions.
Not under the Santé Québec umbrella, says IRIS
IRIS believes that the management of homecare services should not be entrusted to Santé Québec: “With the CISSS and CIUSSS, there has already been a great deal of centralization and bureaucratization of services, particularly in homecare. The result has been a deterioration in the quality of services, and a deterioration in access to services too,” said Plourde.
She goes on to say that “this centralization came with the imposition of very hierarchical management methods, very focused on accountability statistics.”
According to the health policy expert, these methods have had the effect of reducing the autonomy of professionals, worsening working conditions and dehumanizing services.
“We feel that the creation of Santé Québec takes us even further in this direction, with an even greater centralisation of services,” said Plourde. She points out that countries that are regarded as models in terms of home support have set up decentralized services, managed more by local communities.
IRIS believes that Quebec should move in this direction by entrusting these services to new local authorities with local management to be able to tailor services to the needs of the population.
“We're proposing that service delivery be entrusted to CLSCs, so that CLSC employees are responsible for providing the services, which are currently outsourced to private providers, and we recommend entrusting the management of these services to social hubs, in other words local democratic bodies spread across the whole of Quebec,” said Plourde.
The management aspect would involve the creation of new bodies that would be democratically elected. In IRIS's vision, these management groups would include representatives of the public, professionals and managers.
CLSCs would be accountable to these bodies.
The Coalition for the Dignity of Seniors welcomes the proposal that home care services be provided by CLSC staff, pointing out that a number of organizations have been calling for this for years.
“Our CLSCs must be more than information desks. They must be equipped with the right specialist resources to assess seniors’ needs, provide the care required if it is more effective to do so directly, or refer the senior to the right professional or homecare provider,” said Tremblay.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 14, 2024.
The Canadian Press health content receives funding through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New Pentagon report on UFOs includes hundreds of new incidents but no evidence of aliens
The Pentagon's latest report on UFOs has revealed hundreds of new reports of unidentified and unexplained aerial phenomena but no indications suggesting an extraterrestrial origin.
Police release bodycam video of officer-involved incident at Hindu temple protest in Brampton, Ont.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
Here's how a potential Canada Post strike may affect Canadians
A disruption in Canada Post services would hit some Canadians harder than others. As the deadline approaches for a potential strike at midnight Friday, CTVNews.ca asked readers how it would affect them and how they are preparing.
RCMP begins deploying body-worn cameras to frontline officers across Canada
Within days, thousands of frontline RCMP officers will be starting their shifts equipped with a body-worn camera, as the national police force begins deploying the program across Canada.
'Countless lives were at risk:' 8 charged, including teen wanted in deadly home invasion, after West Queen West gun battle
A teenage boy arrested along with more than 20 others following a gun battle in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood was wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Etobicoke back in April, Toronto police say.
Scotiabank users facing 'intermittent' access to banking
Scotiabank users say they are having issues using their bank’s services following a scheduled maintenance period that ended days ago.
Everything is under US$20 at Amazon's newest store
Amazon is targeting retail rivals Shein, Temu and TikTok Shop with a new deeply discounted storefront that sells a wide array of products for US$20 or less.
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
Many long COVID patients adjust to slim recovery odds as world moves on
There are certain phrases that Wachuka Gichohi finds difficult to hear after enduring four years of living with long COVID, marked by debilitating fatigue, pain, panic attacks and other symptoms so severe she feared she would die overnight.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Taylor Swift's motorcade has arrived at Rogers Centre ahead of first of 6 shows
Taylor Swift is in Toronto to perform her first of six sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre tonight.
-
City of Toronto clears some tents near Rogers Centre ahead of sold-out Taylor Swift shows
Two unhoused individuals who were living in tents near the Rogers Centre have been given spaces in a Toronto shelter hotel ahead of six sold-out Taylor Swift concerts that are expected to result in an influx of visitors to the downtown core.
-
Police release bodycam video of officer-involved incident at Hindu temple protest in Brampton, Ont.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
Ottawa
-
'It's a good way to end 2024': Ottawa Swifties sharing the excitement from Toronto
Taylor Swift is set to hit in the stage in Toronto to kick off the Eras Tour run at the Rogers Centre, and Ottawa's Swifties who are gearing up for the big event share the excitement.
-
17 people arrested following 18-month 'Project Champion' investigation into drug trafficking in Ottawa area
Seventeen people are facing charges following an 18-month investigation into the illegal drug trade operating in the Ottawa area.
-
Teenager struck by a vehicle in Barrhaven
A teenager is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Barrhaven.
Atlantic
-
Measles cases in New Brunswick climb to 37: Department of Health
New Brunswick’s Department of Health says the number of confirmed measles cases in the province has grown to 37.
-
Halifax Water asks customers served by Lake Major to conserve water
Halifax Water is asking residents and businesses supplied by the Lake Major Water Supply Plant to begin following voluntary water conservation measures.
-
Tim Hortons gift card brouhaha shows N.S. electoral officer needs fining power: watchdog
The director of a democracy watchdog says that if Nova Scotia's electoral officer had more power to levy fines, it would discourage situations such as campaign managers giving Tim Hortons gift cards to voters.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Northern Ontario
-
South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine
South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
-
Senior charged with sex assault on a minor at a school in northern Ont.
A 72-year-old from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 16.
-
Court ruling on Charter challenge offers glimpse of the frontlines of the drug war in Sudbury
Announcements by police about drug busts may seem routine, but a recent court case in Sudbury shows just how much careful investigation and attention to detail is required.
London
-
Dog rescued from Perth County swamp
Firefighters said they ended up with some muddy clothes and water-logged rubber boots, but they’re pleased the story had a happy ending and the dog was rescued without injury.
-
Man loses his hunting license after narrowly missing a municipal employee with an errant shot
A Huron County man has lost his hunting license after nearly hitting a municipal employee with an errant shot this past summer.
-
Dynacare4Diabetes: free mobile diabetes testing clinic
November is Diabetes Awareness Month and according to Dynacare Canada, a great time to have the discussion with a healthcare professional about prevention and management of diabetes.
Kitchener
-
Residents tear down temporary shelters as Guelph tries to clear downtown encampment
Some people from Guelph are looking for a new place to stay after the City of Guelph tried to clear a downtown encampment.
-
Waterloo Regional Police looking for missing teen last seen in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old teen from the Chandler Drive area in Kitchener.
-
Police investigating after Kitchener store employees sprayed with noxious substance
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a Kitchener store earlier this month.
Windsor
-
Mangy foxes 'will not survive': A cry for help
A Windsor resident is asking for the public’s help to capture two injured foxes roaming in the east end of the city.
-
Police arrest wanted armed robberies suspect
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a man following an investigation into two armed robberies.
-
Art Windsor-Essex shortlisted for five awards, nominated for eight
Art Windsor-Essex (AWE) has been nominated for eight awards and shortlisted for five Galeries Ontario/Ontario Galleries (GOG) Exhibition awards.
Barrie
-
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to stabbing Barrie police officer
Nick Vassilodimitrakis appeared in a Barrie courtroom Thursday morning by video from a detention centre in London, Ont. where he pleaded guilty to stabbing veteran Barrie police officer Jim Peters.
-
Ont. man facing 80 charges in connection with break-ins across York Region
A man from Newmarket is facing 80 charges in connection with a series of commercial break-in across York Region.
-
17-year-old charged with impaired driving after crashing into hydro pole
Police arrested a 17-year-old accused of impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach.
Vancouver
-
Public invited to sign condolences book for former B.C. premier John Horgan
The public is being invited to share messages in memory of late B.C. premier John Horgan this week.
-
Police issue warning after spiked drink reported at nightclub in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo say they're investigating an incident at a local nightclub and are issuing "a generic warning to the public" about drinks being spiked.
-
'She's a people person': Urban chicken inspires positivity in B.C. neighbourhood
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
Vancouver Island
-
Police issue warning after spiked drink reported at nightclub in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo say they're investigating an incident at a local nightclub and are issuing "a generic warning to the public" about drinks being spiked.
-
B.C. woman who 'carried on' as mortgage broker, sent falsified documents ordered to pay $35K
A woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a $35,000 penalty after admitting she "carried on" as a mortgage broker in the preparation of 10 mortgage applications, despite lacking the necessary registration.
-
'She's a people person': Urban chicken inspires positivity in B.C. neighbourhood
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba unveils new safety plan
The Manitoba government has unveiled a new tough-on-crime plan to make Manitoba a safer place to live.
-
Crash on Chief Peguis sends two pedestrians to hospital
A Thursday morning crash on Chief Peguis Trail sent two people to hospital.
-
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus in critical condition
Chad Posthumus, a centre for the Winnipeg Sea Bears, is in critical condition after undergoing surgery for a brain aneurysm, the team announced Thursday.
Calgary
-
EMS whistleblowers point to major staffing concerns as thousands of Calgary zone ambulances are left vacant
New EMS data obtained from Alberta Health Services (AHS) outlines a substantial improvement in reducing “red alerts” for the Calgary Zone, in which no ambulances are readily available, but whistleblowers say the data is misleading and thousands of patients are still being left waiting for too long.
-
'Not seeing a lot of new jobs': New snapshot on Alberta's economy
The Business Council of Alberta's latest winter snapshot has the province's economy showing signs of strain as national and global pressures begin to take a toll.
-
4th Avenue Flyover to be closed down all weekend: City of Calgary
There will be no flying over to Fourth Avenue S.W. this weekend in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Jasper National Park to welcome campers back in 2025 at most campsites
Starting in January, people will be able to make online reservations for campsites for the 2025 season.
-
Chick-fil-A to open second restaurant in Edmonton next week
A fried chicken fast food hotspot is opening its second location in Edmonton next week.
-
Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of man convicted in Alberta hunters' deaths
Canada's top court has declined to hear the appeal of one of two men found guilty in the fatal shooting of two Métis hunters in eastern Alberta.
Regina
-
Regina's mayor-elect believes grassroots campaign, desire for change were his pathways to victory
Regina's mayor-elect Chad Bachynski believes a grassroots style campaign and the desire for change led him to victory in the Queen City on Wednesday night.
-
Police seize 31 guns from property, yard site in Lafleche, Sask.
Two people have been charged after Saskatchewan RCMP seized 31 guns from a residence in Lafleche and a rural yard site south of the town.
-
Here's a look at Regina's projected new city council
Regina's projected new city council will consist of eight new members with more than a handful of outgoing councillors not seeking re-election and two incumbents being defeated Wednesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Cynthia Block will be Saskatoon's next mayor
Cynthia Block is the 29th mayor of Saskatoon, and the first woman elected to the position in the city's history.
-
Who are Saskatoon's new city councillors?
Saskatoon voters made their mark on Wednesday, casting ballots in the city's civic election and making history by electing the city's first female mayor. The election also brought fresh faces to the city council.
-
Prince Albert elects new mayor after 12 years under Greg Dionne
After 12 years under Greg Dionne, the City of Prince Albert has a new mayor.