Anti-abortion activists challenge Quebec law forcing demonstrators to keep distance
A Montreal court is hearing final arguments today in a constitutional challenge of a Quebec law that requires protesters to stay 50 metres away from abortion clinics.
The Quebec Life Coalition and other plaintiffs say the 2016 law violates their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly guaranteed in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The plaintiffs argue that the law undermines democratic debate occurring on public space and therefore should be struck down as "inoperable and unconstitutional."
However, lawyers for Quebec's attorney general argues the provision in the Act Respecting Health Services and Social Services was enacted to protect vulnerable women from harassment and intimidation.
They say the limit on protesters' Charter rights is justified when weighed against the right of women and staff to enter the facilities without being targeted by protesters attempting to dissuade them from accessing abortion services.
The arguments before Quebec Superior Court Justice Lysane Cree continue this afternoon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.
LIVE UPDATES Taylor Swift's motorcade has arrived at Rogers Centre ahead of first of 6 shows
Taylor Swift is in Toronto to perform her first of six sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre tonight.
City of Toronto clears some tents near Rogers Centre ahead of sold-out Taylor Swift shows
Two unhoused individuals who were living in tents near the Rogers Centre have been given spaces in a Toronto shelter hotel ahead of six sold-out Taylor Swift concerts that are expected to result in an influx of visitors to the downtown core.
-
'It's a good way to end 2024': Ottawa Swifties sharing the excitement from Toronto
Taylor Swift is set to hit in the stage in Toronto to kick off the Eras Tour run at the Rogers Centre, and Ottawa's Swifties who are gearing up for the big event share the excitement.
-
17 people arrested following 18-month 'Project Champion' investigation into drug trafficking in Ottawa area
Seventeen people are facing charges following an 18-month investigation into the illegal drug trade operating in the Ottawa area.
-
Teenager struck by a vehicle in Barrhaven
A teenager is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Barrhaven.
Measles cases in New Brunswick climb to 37: Department of Health
New Brunswick’s Department of Health says the number of confirmed measles cases in the province has grown to 37.
-
Halifax Water asks customers served by Lake Major to conserve water
Halifax Water is asking residents and businesses supplied by the Lake Major Water Supply Plant to begin following voluntary water conservation measures.
-
Tim Hortons gift card brouhaha shows N.S. electoral officer needs fining power: watchdog
The director of a democracy watchdog says that if Nova Scotia's electoral officer had more power to levy fines, it would discourage situations such as campaign managers giving Tim Hortons gift cards to voters.
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine
South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
-
Senior charged with sex assault on a minor at a school in northern Ont.
A 72-year-old from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 16.
-
Court ruling on Charter challenge offers glimpse of the frontlines of the drug war in Sudbury
Announcements by police about drug busts may seem routine, but a recent court case in Sudbury shows just how much careful investigation and attention to detail is required.
Man loses his hunting license after narrowly missing a municipal employee with an errant shot
A Huron County man has lost his hunting license after nearly hitting a municipal employee with an errant shot this past summer.
-
Pepper sprayed by a stranger: St. Thomas police investigating
According to police, a victim reported that they were sprayed after an unknown individual approached them while walking through Lion’s Park.
-
Dog rescued from Perth County swamp
Firefighters said they ended up with some muddy clothes and water-logged rubber boots, but they’re pleased the story had a happy ending and the dog was rescued without injury.
Residents tear down temporary shelters as Guelph tries to clear downtown encampment
Some people from Guelph are looking for a new place to stay after the City of Guelph tried to clear a downtown encampment.
-
Waterloo Regional Police looking for missing teen last seen in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old teen from the Chandler Drive area in Kitchener.
-
Police investigating after Kitchener store employees sprayed with noxious substance
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a Kitchener store earlier this month.
Mangy foxes 'will not survive': A cry for help
A Windsor resident is asking for the public’s help to capture two injured foxes roaming in the east end of the city.
-
Man allegedly strikes stranger several times in grocery store parking lot
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after an alleged assault in a grocery store parking lot.
-
Police arrest wanted armed robberies suspect
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a man following an investigation into two armed robberies.
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to stabbing Barrie police officer
Nick Vassilodimitrakis appeared in a Barrie courtroom Thursday morning by video from a detention centre in London, Ont. where he pleaded guilty to stabbing veteran Barrie police officer Jim Peters.
-
Ont. man facing 80 charges in connection with break-ins across York Region
A man from Newmarket is facing 80 charges in connection with a series of commercial break-in across York Region.
-
17-year-old charged with impaired driving after crashing into hydro pole
Police arrested a 17-year-old accused of impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach.
Public invited to sign condolences book for former B.C. premier John Horgan
The public is being invited to share messages in memory of late B.C. premier John Horgan this week.
-
Police issue warning after spiked drink reported at nightclub in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo say they're investigating an incident at a local nightclub and are issuing "a generic warning to the public" about drinks being spiked.
-
'She's a people person': Urban chicken inspires positivity in B.C. neighbourhood
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
-
B.C. woman who 'carried on' as mortgage broker, sent falsified documents ordered to pay $35K
A woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a $35,000 penalty after admitting she "carried on" as a mortgage broker in the preparation of 10 mortgage applications, despite lacking the necessary registration.
-
Manitoba unveils new safety plan
The Manitoba government has unveiled a new tough-on-crime plan to make Manitoba a safer place to live.
-
Crash on Chief Peguis sends two pedestrians to hospital
A Thursday morning crash on Chief Peguis Trail sent two people to hospital.
-
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus in critical condition
Chad Posthumus, a centre for the Winnipeg Sea Bears, is in critical condition after undergoing surgery for a brain aneurysm, the team announced Thursday.
EMS whistleblowers point to major staffing concerns as thousands of Calgary zone ambulances are left vacant
New EMS data obtained from Alberta Health Services (AHS) outlines a substantial improvement in reducing “red alerts” for the Calgary Zone, in which no ambulances are readily available, but whistleblowers say the data is misleading and thousands of patients are still being left waiting for too long.
-
'Not seeing a lot of new jobs': New snapshot on Alberta's economy
The Business Council of Alberta's latest winter snapshot has the province's economy showing signs of strain as national and global pressures begin to take a toll.
-
4th Avenue Flyover to be closed down all weekend: City of Calgary
There will be no flying over to Fourth Avenue S.W. this weekend in Calgary.
Jasper National Park to welcome campers back in 2025 at most campsites
Starting in January, people will be able to make online reservations for campsites for the 2025 season.
-
Chick-fil-A to open second restaurant in Edmonton next week
A fried chicken fast food hotspot is opening its second location in Edmonton next week.
-
Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of man convicted in Alberta hunters' deaths
Canada's top court has declined to hear the appeal of one of two men found guilty in the fatal shooting of two Métis hunters in eastern Alberta.
Regina's mayor-elect believes grassroots campaign, desire for change were his pathways to victory
Regina's mayor-elect Chad Bachynski believes a grassroots style campaign and the desire for change led him to victory in the Queen City on Wednesday night.
-
Police seize 31 guns from property, yard site in Lafleche, Sask.
Two people have been charged after Saskatchewan RCMP seized 31 guns from a residence in Lafleche and a rural yard site south of the town.
-
Here's a look at Regina's projected new city council
Regina's projected new city council will consist of eight new members with more than a handful of outgoing councillors not seeking re-election and two incumbents being defeated Wednesday night.
Cynthia Block will be Saskatoon's next mayor
Cynthia Block is the 29th mayor of Saskatoon, and the first woman elected to the position in the city's history.
-
Who are Saskatoon's new city councillors?
Saskatoon voters made their mark on Wednesday, casting ballots in the city's civic election and making history by electing the city's first female mayor. The election also brought fresh faces to the city council.
-
Prince Albert elects new mayor after 12 years under Greg Dionne
After 12 years under Greg Dionne, the City of Prince Albert has a new mayor.