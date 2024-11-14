MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Anti-abortion activists challenge Quebec law forcing demonstrators to keep distance

    A protestor shouts at people taking part in the March for Life on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 12, 2022. A Montreal court is hearing final arguments today in a constitutional challenge of a Quebec law requiring protesters to stay 50 metres away from abortion clinics. (The Canadian Press/ Patrick Doyle) A protestor shouts at people taking part in the March for Life on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 12, 2022. A Montreal court is hearing final arguments today in a constitutional challenge of a Quebec law requiring protesters to stay 50 metres away from abortion clinics. (The Canadian Press/ Patrick Doyle)
    Share

    A Montreal court is hearing final arguments today in a constitutional challenge of a Quebec law that requires protesters to stay 50 metres away from abortion clinics.

    The Quebec Life Coalition and other plaintiffs say the 2016 law violates their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly guaranteed in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

    The plaintiffs argue that the law undermines democratic debate occurring on public space and therefore should be struck down as "inoperable and unconstitutional."

    However, lawyers for Quebec's attorney general argues the provision in the Act Respecting Health Services and Social Services was enacted to protect vulnerable women from harassment and intimidation.

    They say the limit on protesters' Charter rights is justified when weighed against the right of women and staff to enter the facilities without being targeted by protesters attempting to dissuade them from accessing abortion services.

    The arguments before Quebec Superior Court Justice Lysane Cree continue this afternoon.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News