Anti-abortion activists challenge Quebec law forcing demonstrators to keep distance

A Montreal court is hearing final arguments today in a constitutional challenge of a Quebec law that requires protesters to stay 50 metres away from abortion clinics.

The Quebec Life Coalition and other plaintiffs say the 2016 law violates their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly guaranteed in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The plaintiffs argue that the law undermines democratic debate occurring on public space and therefore should be struck down as "inoperable and unconstitutional."

However, lawyers for Quebec's attorney general argues the provision in the Act Respecting Health Services and Social Services was enacted to protect vulnerable women from harassment and intimidation.

They say the limit on protesters' Charter rights is justified when weighed against the right of women and staff to enter the facilities without being targeted by protesters attempting to dissuade them from accessing abortion services.

The arguments before Quebec Superior Court Justice Lysane Cree continue this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.