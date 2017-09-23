

This weekend, Montreal is enveloped in a heatwave not typically experienced on the second official day of fall.

Environment Canada says it's been a dry September-- southern Quebec hasn't seen rain in at least 20 days. And temperatures are, on average, 10 degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

In fact, the mercury hasn't risen this much in September since the late 1960s, experts say.

"[it's] quite unusual for early fall and late September-- it's amazing," Robert Michaud, an Environment Canada meteorologist, told CTV Montreal.

"We saw that at the end of September in the 60's -- late 60's-- 66, 68. So that was a long time ago," Michaud added.

Although many are loving the hot temperature, it does pose a number of risks-- particularly for the young and the elderly.

When venturing outside, people should be acutely aware of the signs that a loved one may be experiencing heatstroke.

"The things that they run into is obviously dehydration, and signs of heat sickness," explained Dr. Nicholas Schirmer, an emergency room physician at the MUHC.

"That can range from feeling a little bit tired, to feeling confused, nauseous, and even vomiting and having chills," Schirmer said.

Dr. Schirmer recommends that people who are more vulnerable should stay cool as much as possible.

"If they don't have access to air conditioning, they could consider going to a mall or a library, for example. And avoid strenuous activity if they can," Schirmer explained.

And the second most important thing to remember when temperatures soar? Stay hydrated, and avoid alcoholic or sugary drinks.

Temperatures are expected to reach almost 31 degrees throughout the next three days-- but with the humidex, it'll feel closer to 40.

Splish Splash: What's open outdoors in Montreal?

A number of boroughs have reopened wading pools and splashpads around the city to help families cope with the oncoming heat. Here's a list of what's open, where, and for how long.

L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève

• Water games

– Eugène-Dostie Park (488, montée de l'Église) Jonathan-Wilson and Robert-Sauvé parks (15734, rue de la Caserne) open until Wednesday October 11.



Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

• Water games

– All open until the 28th of September, except those in Edmond-Hamelin, Félix-Leclerc and Jacques Blanchet parks.



Montréal-Nord

• Water games

– All open until September 24.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro

• Water games

– All open until further notice.



Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles

• Water games

– All open until September 26.



Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie

• Water games

– All open until September 24.



Saint-Laurent

• Water games

– Harris, Poirier, Houde, Philippe-Laheurte, Gohier, Beaulac, Goulet and Bois-Franc parks, open until further notice according to the temperature, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Saint-Léonard

• Water games

– All open until further notice, expect Park Luigi-Pirandello, closed due to work.



Verdun

• Water games

– All open until the end of September.



Ville-Marie

• Water games

– Des Faubourgs (avenue De Lorimier et rue Ontario Est), Des Royaux (avenue De Lorimier et rue de Rouen), Félix-Antoine-Savard (rues Montcalm and Sherbrooke Est), Joyeux-Vikings (rues Beaudry et Robin), Marcelle-Barthe (rues Wolfe et Ontario Est), Toussaint-Louverture (Habitations Jeanne-Mance, boulevard De Maisonneuve Est et rue Saint-Dominique), are all open until September 26.



Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension

• Water games

– All open until further notice, except De Normanville and René-Goupil parks, closed for work.



• Paddling pools

– Nicolas-Tillemont park (7833, avenue des Érables) and Jarry Park (7920, boulevard Saint-Laurent) open Saturday, September 23 and Sunday the 24th from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.