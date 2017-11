CTV Montreal





A water main break has caused the closure of two out of three northbound lanes on Decarie Blvd. between De La Savane and Ferrier streets.

According to the Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough, crews are working to repair the water main and will have to repave the road as well.

It’s expected this portion of Decarie will be down to one lane until Wednesday.