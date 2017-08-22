

Trees have fallen and power outages affected 115,000 homes across southwestern Quebec as a quick but powerful storm wreaked havoc.

The storm, turning the sky dark just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, created a wall of rain as Montrealers scrambled to get out of the storm.

A wall of rain just stormed toward us. Heading back to Montreal from a story in the Eastern Townships. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/u1Fje2Eup3 — Tarah Schwartz (@TSchwartzCTV) August 22, 2017

Mature trees crashed onto cars on many streets in NDG, an area particularly hard-hit by the storm.



Environment Canada confirms a microburst - a downdraft that moves in the opposite way of a tornado - hit NDG.

NDG borough mayor Russell Copeman told CTV Montreal that power outages and road closures could continue for days.

Five boroughs are currently dispatching help to clear the toppled trees and power lines down in the area.

No major injuries were reported by Urgences Sante.

Police officers from the SPVM are conducting door-to-door checks to make sure residents are safe inside their dwellings.









photos: Caroline Van Vlaardingen / CTV Montreal

At its peak at 4 p.m. Hydro Quebec reported these outages:

63,000 in Montreal

29,000 in the Monteregie

14,000 in the Laurentians

5,000 in Laval

Hydro crews have been deployed to help restore electricity



Real-time power updates available here.



One man even reported that a Dorval bus shelter was smashed due to the high winds and heavy rains.



A light pole crashed on Henri-Bourassa and Highway 13. A witness there said a woman has been injured, though that claim has not yet been confirmed by police.



@CTVMontreal corner Hebert Bourassa / highway 13 pole fell, woman injured pic.twitter.com/lgydVH5rd5 — Sevag Merdinian (@bmerdinian) August 22, 2017

The Strangers in the Night gala, set for Friday night, will have to do some scrambling -- the event is set to take place at Fairview Shopping Centre in Pointe-Claire, but the outdoor tent has collapsed due to the storm. Organizers tell CTV the event is set to go ahead as scheduled with a new tent.





The storm looked downright sinister from Ile Mercier in Ile Bizard.





video: Christina McCallum