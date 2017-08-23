Thousands of Quebecers are cleaning up, assessing the damage, and figuring out insurance claims after a devastasting storm swept across the province.

Environment Canada said the storm started with hail in the Outaouais region early Tuesday afternoon and caused more damage as it moved east.

A possible tornado struck Lachute, damaging more than 300 homes.

Environment Canada has confirmed a microburst with winds blasting more than 100 km/h straight down hit NDG just after 3 p.m., bringing down trees across the entire borough.

In the western section, on Mariette Ave, a tree that residents had been asking to have removed for years cracked in half.

Firefighters set up a command post about one kilometre to the east, where a falling tree hit a hydro pole and broke it to pieces.

NDG park, on the eastern edge of the borough, is a disaster zone. Most trees in the park at the corner of Girouard Ave. and Sherbrooke St. were blown down by the wind.

Many cars were crushed by falling trees, although residents are taking it in stride.

"I came down and said 'oh boy that tree's down. Didn't I park there?' said Linda Benoit, whose car was crushed by a massive tree.

Watching the storm from her apartment, Benoit said the wind and rain was terribly impressive.

"I've been there for 17 years and I've never seen anything like that ever," she said.

Concordia University decided early Wednesday that its Loyola campus would close for the day, and remain closed until further notice.

Power was also out at the Benny library and the NDG Sports Centre, so those facilities will be closed until power is restored.

Borough mayor Russell Copeman said it will take days to clean up the streets.

"The area most heavily affected appears to be between Girouard and Coronation Ave. and between Terrebonne and Sherbrooke St." said Copeman.

Leslyn, who has lived in NDG for decades, was on Girouard Ave. when the storm hit.

"It was unspeakable, it was like God just hauling things up in the air... juggling. It was freaky. I was scared. I was terrified," said Leslyn.

When she walked home under clear skies half an hour later, she saw more devastation firsthand: a tree in front of her home had split in half and fallen on her house.

"Right there, on top of the roof," said Leslyn.

Copeman urged people to be wary of checking out downed trees and the like because he's certain that trees have been weakened by the microburst and by the second storm that hit later in the evening.

"Stay out of the parks, NDG park is particularly heavily affected, to ensure their safety and security," said Copeman.

Firefighters spent the afternoon and evening inspecting downed trees, ensuring gas lines were not broken, and that nobody was trapped in homes or vehicles.

Hydro Quebec crews spent the night repairing damaged lines, and will need some time to replace a hydro pole on Madison Ave. that was broken.