The owners of a restaurant in St. Henri spent the day furiously cleaning after vandals ransacked and vandalized their establishment.

For the second time in a year, vandals smashed windows and caused substantial damage at 3734, a restaurant and grocery store on Notre Dame St.

"We're just going to roll our sleeves up, do the work, and serve you the best portuguese chicken we can do," said Maxime Tremblay.

At some point on Wednesday night vandals broke into the restaurant and covered everything in white paint. Chairs, tables, plants and cutlery: everything in the establishment was covered in paint.

The restaurant's co-owner said despite the vandalism he's not going to be driven out of his neighbourhood, not after struggling to make ends meet due to ongoing construction.

"It's an everyday fight to keep the business going," said Tremblay.

Last year, a mob invaded the store while an employee was inside and looted the store, then spray painted the windows and pasted messages saying they were stealing because they thought stores were "extravagant."

Police suspect the same group was responsible for Wednesday night's vandalism.

Meanwhile a few weeks ago, vandals attacked another restaurant on the street, as well as the offices of Projet Montreal.

Borough councillor Craig Sauvé said the vandals, who may claim to be helping the poor, are not.

"The business are going to stay. They are going to persevere. It's been happening here for three years, and in Hochelaga, and the businesses are still there," said Sauvé.

"I don't know who these people think they're representing, but nobody appreciates this. This frightens people. It frightens the most vulnerable," like senior citizens.

Sauvé said those who want to help those who feel squeezed out of a changing neighbourhood should work on positive solutions.

Meanwhile Tremblay said this neighbourhood is his home and he is determined to keep on working and employing others.

"I won't answer with violence. Even if it's words," said Tremblay.