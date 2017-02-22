

CTV Montreal





Over 100 firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville Tuesday night, helping some residents escape via ladders from their balconies.

The fire broke out in a large apartment complex on at 1040 Salaberry St. at 11:41 p.m. It grew from a first-alarm to a third-alarm fire within 20 minutes, said Montreal fire chief Martin Garneau. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 12:45 a.m.

In total, only 15 people had to evacuate the building – some via portable fire ladders – and that’s because 32 out of the 40 apartments were under renovation. No one was injured.

The fire began on the second floor and spread to the roof.

The building suffered $120,000-worth of damage and is not a total loss.

Residents may not return to their homes on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is so far unknown, but Garneau said the fire department doesn’t believe it’s criminal.