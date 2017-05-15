

CTV Montreal





Police have identified a suspect following the shooting death of a man in Brossard earlier this month.

28-year-old Marchi-Karzazi Ader was shot and killed on May 7 in a backyard on Ponsard Ave.

Police are searching for 30-year-old Akiem-Jamell Heath of Brossard.

Heath is 1.85 m tall and weighs 80 kg (6'1", 175 lb) with brown skin, short black hair, brown eyes, and a van dyke beard.

He speaks English.

Anyone who has spotted Heath is urged to call 9-1-1 and to not approach him, since he is considered armed and dangerous.

People can also call the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.