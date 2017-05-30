

CTV Montreal





A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a car on Parc Ave. just north of Sherbrooke St. Tuesday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said the car was heading east on Sherbrooke when it turned onto Parc, and could not avoid the pedestrian who was walking between cars.

Bergeron said the man came out between two vehicles when he was struck.

The pedestrian was conscious at the time of the incident and was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.