A family of three ran out into the cold overnight after a toaster started a fire.

A mother and two young children were asleep when the smoke detector went off at 11:10 p.m.

Apparently the woman had started making toast, forgot about it, and went to bed -- and somehow the toast caught fire.

All three fled their Lakeshore Blvd. apartment safely, but needed to be treated for smoke inhalation by firefighters.

Firefighters rushed to the Dorval home and were able to contain the flames and damage to the kitchen of the apartment.

Damage is estimated at $25,000.