On the anniversary of the crash that killed Jean Lapierre, Montreal announced it will name a square or park after the politician and political commentator.

Mayor Denis Coderre made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying the city's toponymy commission will choose a location in Outremont.

Lapierre was elected as the MP for Outremont in 2004, running as a Liberal in the urban riding 25 years after he was first elected as the MP for Shefford.

He was also a founding member of the Bloc Quebecois, and spent years hosting radio programs before returning to politics.

After 2007 he was a frequent political commentator with multiple media companies, including CTV Montreal.

Lapierre and several members of his family, along with two pilots, died on March 29, 2016 when their small plane crashed while descending for a landing in the Iles de la Madeleine.