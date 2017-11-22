

CTV Montreal





It was a busy Wednesday morning for Montreal’s new mayor, who announced new initiatives for transparency, transport and a meeting with former American vice-president Joe Biden.

At her first executive council meeting, Valerie Plante announced a new directive aimed at increasing transparency in city hall. In the past, records had been kept on any person who visited an elected city hall official, with one except – the mayor.

Plante issued a directive changing that. Now, publically available records will be kept of all visitors to the mayor.

Among her major campaign promises was to ease gridlock in Montreal’s traffic-congested streets. Plante said the team in charge of the transport portfolio would meet later on Wednesday, with a plan being announced in coming days.

Also announced a planned meeting with former vice-president Joe Biden. Plante said Biden approached her. Praised his experience and hopes to ask him many questions.

