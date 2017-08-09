

UPDATE: On Saturday, police said Zoe Korn had been found and is in good health.

Family and friends are asking for help in finding a missing teenager.

Zoe Korn, 16, left her Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace home at 4 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 5 and has not been seen since.

She stands 1.65 m and weighs 51 kg (5'5", 112 lb) with light brown hair and blue eyes.

She is believed to be on foot without any cash.

When Zoe left, she was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas pants and white shoes.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 9-1-1 or to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.