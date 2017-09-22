Man accused in Amber Alert case escorted by ambulance back to Quebec
The 41-year-old suspect was transported by ambulance to a Quebec hospital
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 8:32AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 22, 2017 7:24PM EDT
The 41-year-old man accused of killing his wife, stealing a car, possibly killing another man and abducting his son is back in Quebec.
Lawyer Pierre Gauthier says his client, who inflicted serious harm on himself last week in a jail cell, has emerged from his medically-induced coma and was well enough to be transported from a hospital in Ottawa.
He was taken by ambulance to a Quebec hospital under a Surete du Quebec escort, Ontario police said in a news release Friday.
He will be questioned by police about the disappearance of Yvon Lacasse, whose body was discovered earlier this week in Arundel.
When the accused was arrested last Friday in Ontario, he was driving Lacasse's car.
The suspect was charged this week with second-degree murder in the death of the boy's mother.
With files from The Canadian Press
