

CTV Montreal





Police are searching a school in Lachute after getting reports of an armed individual.

Polyvalente Lavigne was evacuated around noon and all 700 students are being sheltered nearby.

Officers from the Sureté du Quebec are going through the building to ensure that everything is secure.

Police have told parents that no child is in any danger, and that no threats have been made.

The school board is preparing a communiqué that will be sent home to parents, but is not speaking to the media.