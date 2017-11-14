Lachute high school evacuated while police search building
SQ generic
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 1:48PM EST
Police are searching a school in Lachute after getting reports of an armed individual.
Polyvalente Lavigne was evacuated around noon and all 700 students are being sheltered nearby.
Officers from the Sureté du Quebec are going through the building to ensure that everything is secure.
Police have told parents that no child is in any danger, and that no threats have been made.
The school board is preparing a communiqué that will be sent home to parents, but is not speaking to the media.
Latest Montreal News
- Concordia issues warning after female students lured, assaulted
- Amid complaints, Brossard forbids nudity in pool locker rooms
- Emergency sirens to be tested Tuesday
- Lachute high school evacuated while police search building
- Lengthy traffic jams possible after striking engineers win labour council ruling