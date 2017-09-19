Jonathan Drouin has not lost any time before becoming involved in the Montreal community since he joined the Habs.

The Montreal Canadiens forward announced Tuesday that he will donate $500,000 over 10 years to the CHUM Foundation for the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal.

Drouin said during a visit to the hospital’s research centre on Tuesday that he also intends to get involved in various activities over the next decade to raise $5 million for the institution.

Drouin, 22, was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning for defence prospect Mikhail Sergachev in June.

He immediately agreed to a six-season contract valued at US $33 million.

Drouin became the second NHL player in two years to make a major donation to a Montreal hospital.

Defenceman P.K. Subban pledged $10 million to the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation in September 2015. Subban was traded by the Canadiens to the Nashville Predators the following summer in return for defender Shea Weber.