

The Canadian Press





Jonathan Drouin has not lost any time before becoming involved in the Montreal community since he joined the Habs.

The Montreal Canadiens forward announced Tuesday that he will donate $500,000 over 10 years to the CHUM Foundation for the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal.

Drouin said during a visit to the hospital’s research centre on Tuesday that he also intends to get involved in various activities over the next decade to raise $5 million for the institution.

Drouin, 22, was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning for defence prospect Mikhail Sergachev in June.

He immediately agreed to a six-season contract valued at US $33 million.

Drouin became the second NHL player in two years to make a major donation to a Montreal hospital.

Defenceman P.K. Subban pledged $10 million to the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation in September 2015. Subban was traded by the Canadiens to the Nashville Predators the following summer in return for defender Shea Weber.