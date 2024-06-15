Man stabbed in dilapidated building used for drugs: Longueuil police

A man was stabbed on Saturday in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.

A 911 call on Saturday, around 2:50 a.m., requested police intervention in a dilapidated building on Louise Street, where a man was attacked with a knife.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening upper-body injuries.

All indications are that the man in his 30s was the intended victim and that he knew his assailant.

The suspect and the victim are also known to police for their involvement in the drug world, police say.

"The individual was apprehended on the roof of the building. The suspect, a man in his 20s, has been arrested and will be met by our investigators," said Longueuil police (SPAL) spokesperson François Boucher.

The crime scene has been secured.

Investigators and forensic identification technicians were also called to the scene.

"The area is known for drug addiction and crack consumption. The involvement of organized crime has not been ruled out. There is currently a dispute in the area over the sale of narcotics," said the SPAL spokesperson.

This is not the first time that the citizens of Louise Street in Vieux-Longueuil have had to deal with acts of violence in the neighbourhood.

The police increased their presence after three episodes of gunfire last May.

The Soprano project was set up at the beginning of May to counter gun and drug-related violence.

"Various SPAL actions are still underway (...) We want to maintain strong pressure and demonstrate that there is zero tolerance for these actions," said Boucher.

The SPAL is also asking witnesses to report acts of violence.

They can do so anonymously on the Info-Azimut line at (450) 646-8500.