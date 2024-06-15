'Dismantled' human smuggling group tied to dead migrants in St. Lawrence River: RCMP
A human smuggling ring recently dismantled by members of the RCMP was connected to the deaths of eight migrants who drowned in the St. Lawrence River while trying to cross illegally into the United States last year.
Members of two families -- four people from India and four of Romanian descent -- died in March 2023 while trying to make the crossing in Akwesasne, a First Nations territory that straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state. Their bodies were pulled from the water on March 30 and 31.
On June 6, Police announced they had arrested four people, including the alleged ringleader, and issued warrants for four others. They were all part of a "large-scale human smuggling ring that funnelled illegal migrants" into the United States, RCMP alleged.
"Two of the eight accused have charges that link them to the transport of the Indian family that perished," Cpl. Angelique Dignard, operational support for the RCMP's detachment in Cornwall, Ont., said in an interview Friday.
"The RCMP has laid charges against all of the individuals that we will be laying charges against and therefore this group is no longer operating," she said.
But police did not say whether the network was responsible for smuggling the Romanian family, who were allegedly on the same boat.
The four deceased Indians were members of the Chaudhari family from the western Indian state of Gujarat. They included 50-year-old Praveenbhai Chaudhari, his 45-year-old wife Dakshaben, their 20-year-old son Meet and their daughter Vidhi, 23.
The Romanian family was identified as Florin Iordache, 28; his wife, Cristina (Monalisa) Zenaida Iordache, 28; their two-year-old daughter Evelin and one-year-old son Elyen. Both children were Canadian citizens.
Akwesasne resident Casey Oakes, whose name surfaced in connection with the case from its earliest days, was last seen the night before the first victims were discovered operating a boat that was found near their bodies. His body was found on the afternoon of July 3 near Ross Island, just over three months after the migrants were found.
Authorities say Akwesasne's geography makes it a popular spot for smugglers of both humans and contraband.
RCMP laid the bulk of the charges against the alleged ringleader, 51-year-old Thesingarasan Rasiah of Montreal, who is now facing a total of 36 counts.
According to a briefing document provided by the RCMP, Rasiah was already in custody for "failing to comply with bail conditions from an unrelated human smuggling investigation" when the RCMP put out a warrant for his arrest in June 2023.
"The ongoing investigation revealed that approximately $1.4 million allegedly transited through accounts linked to Rasiah over a 1-year period," it reads.
Another Montrealer, 38-year-old Joel Portillo, was arrested on May 14 on 25 charges.
The counts for both men include conspiracy to organize, aid and abet people coming into Canada and the United States, conspiracy to transfer or deal with property or proceeds with intent to conceal them and possessing property, proceeds or things obtained from an offence.
But four people wanted for their involvement with the group are still at large.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for forty-three-year old Justin Rourke from Saint Regis, Que., but he is currently in custody in the United States on unrelated charges.
Authorities are still searching for suspected organizer Shawna Etienne from Kanesatake, 47, as well as alleged secondary transporters 51-year-old Cheyenne Lewis from Akwesasne and 21-year-old Tionna David from Saint Regis.
Two more individuals, Mary June Benedict from Akwesasne, 48, and Cornwall resident Michael McCormick, 47, turned themselves in last May and are waiting to appear in court.
"While the alleged organizers mostly live in Canada, the smuggled migrants primarily came from India, Romania and Sri Lanka," the document reads, adding that migrants were charged up to $6,000 US each for crossing the border and up to $35,000 US each for international travel documents.
Dignard hopes the arrests will act as a deterrent and encourage the public to alert police to smuggling activities, but says it would be naive to think others won't try to transport people across the border.
"I think it's a crime that is unfortunately going to continue and the RCMP will continue to investigate," she said.
The Canadian Border Services Agency declined The Canadian Press's request for an interview.
Neither the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service nor the U.S. Department of Homeland Security responded to requests for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.K. royals unite on palace balcony as Princess of Wales returns to public view after cancer diagnosis
London put on a display of birthday pageantry Saturday for King Charles III, a military parade that marked the Princess of Wales ' first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year.
Winning Lotto Max ticket for $55 million jackpot sold in GTA
A lucky lotto player in the Greater Toronto Area is waking up with millions more reasons to smile this morning.
Man who stabbed Mexican tourist in Vancouver Tim Hortons 2 years ago released from prison, police warn
Vancouver police are warning the public that the man who stabbed a stranger in a downtown coffee shop in January 2022 has been released and will be living in the city again.
Trudeau calls into question findings of stunning watchdog foreign interference report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has concerns with how conclusions were gathered in a spy watchdog report.
BREAKING 'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
U.S. regulators investigating unusual 'Dutch roll' of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max
Federal officials are investigating an unusual rolling motion during the flight of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
8 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza in deadliest attack on Israeli forces in months
An explosion in southern Gaza killed eight Israeli soldiers, the military said Saturday, making it the deadliest attack on Israeli forces in months.
93-year-old pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter
A 93-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing bodily harm in the crash that sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries last year.
Abducted child found dead and sister injured in suspected human trafficking case, authorities say
36-year-old Daniel Callahan was arrested Thursday after a 35-year-old mother was found dead and her two abducted daughters were later discovered in Mississippi – one dead and the other alive – in what investigators say may be a human trafficking case.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Winning Lotto Max ticket for $55 million jackpot sold in GTA
A lucky lotto player in the Greater Toronto Area is waking up with millions more reasons to smile this morning.
-
One person in hospital with stab wound after police break up fight in Oshawa
One person was taken to hospital after police in Oshawa came across a fight Friday evening and found one person with a stab wound.
-
What you need to know about the whooping cough in Ontario
Whooping cough cases are on the rise in parts of Ontario and experts are reminding parents to remain vigilant as the illness can be most dangerous to young children.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about next week's heatwave
Environment Canada is asking residents in Ottawa to prepare for hot and humid weather conditions starting Monday, as it calls for temperatures reaching above 30 C.
-
Get out your sandals! Ottawa beaches open today
Beach season is officially underway with both City of Ottawa and National Capital Commission (NCC) beaches opening this weekend.
-
Here are five places to drive to this summer from Ottawa
It's that time of the year to take a road trip and explore the hidden gems around Ottawa, as the summer begins and temperatures rise.
Atlantic
-
Ten people arrested following search warrant in Summerside: P.E.I. RCMP
Ten people were arrested, drugs and cash were seized, after police executed a search warrant at a residence in Summerside, P.E.I.
-
‘A lot of people share in the history of this business’: Wilson’s celebrates 100 years in Barrington Passage, N.S.
WIlson’s Home Hardware Building Centre in Barrington Passage, N.S., is celebrating 100 years of service.
-
Police investigating after driver crashes through fence into Lake Banook
Police are investigating after a vehicle left the roadway and went into a lake in Dartmouth, N.S., Saturday morning.
N.L.
-
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
-
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person in custody after armed Manitoulin Island standoff
The armed standoff that created a large police presence on Manitoulin Island on Saturday morning has ended peacefully and one suspect is in custody, police confirmed to CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca.
-
Abducted child found dead and sister injured in suspected human trafficking case, authorities say
36-year-old Daniel Callahan was arrested Thursday after a 35-year-old mother was found dead and her two abducted daughters were later discovered in Mississippi – one dead and the other alive – in what investigators say may be a human trafficking case.
-
'This is my special drink': Hotel bartender charged with sexual assault in downtown Toronto
Toronto police arrested and charged a bartender after a customer was sexually assaulted at a hotel bar in downtown Toronto.
London
-
Coastguard saves man in distress in Lake Huron
Thanks to the help of first responders, a man was safely pulled from Lake Huron Saturday morning.
-
Theft investigation leads to drug and weapons charges in Sarnia
A retail theft investigation has lead to illegal drug and handgun charges in Sarnia.
-
'Induction day': Baseball legends at Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in St. Marys
Russell Martin was taken aback when he walked into the plaque room at the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame (CBHOF) for the first time.
Kitchener
-
Missing Princeton man found dead, police say it’s not suspicious
The 37-year-old Princeton man reported as missing since last weekend has been found dead.
-
CTV’s Alexandra Pinto is leaving CTV Kitchener
The anchor for CTV Kitchener’s 6 p.m. show, Alexandra Pinto, has announced she will be leaving the station.
-
Coastguard saves man in distress in Lake Huron
Thanks to the help of first responders, a man was safely pulled from Lake Huron Saturday morning.
Windsor
-
Woman charged with impaired driving after alleged collision with police cruiser
A woman has been charged after she allegedly drove her vehicle into a parked Windsor police cruiser while impaired, according to officers.
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Vehicle stolen in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.
Barrie
-
Developmental service cuts programs, announces layoffs due to lack of funding
A family support service organization is eliminating dozens of jobs and closing two programs, citing a lack of funding from the Ford government as the catalyst.
-
Delivery driver fined for passing school bus as it picked up students
A delivery driver has been handed a costly ticket for passing a school bus as it picked up students.
-
Barrie Airshow takes flight: Here's everything you need to know
Keep your eyes on the skies over Kempenfelt Bay this weekend as the Barrie Airshow takes flight, with iconic performances free for the whole family.
Vancouver
-
Boater missing, presumed dead in Mission, B.C.
Emergency responders are searching for a missing boater in Mission, but they believe it's unlikely he is still alive, according to local RCMP.
-
Victoria pulls cash from its financial reserve to help its most vulnerable citizens
Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto says city council wants to prevent some of the issues faced by its most vulnerable citizens, rather than simply dealing with the aftermath, even if it means stepping outside of what's normally seen as a local government responsibility.
-
Vancouver actor, brewery raising awareness about blood donation needs, one can at a time
Lynn Johnston has always had the need for speed and regularly frequented the Mission Raceway Park before she was forced to slow down in June 2023.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria pulls cash from its financial reserve to help its most vulnerable citizens
Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto says city council wants to prevent some of the issues faced by its most vulnerable citizens, rather than simply dealing with the aftermath, even if it means stepping outside of what's normally seen as a local government responsibility.
-
Boater missing, presumed dead in Mission, B.C.
Emergency responders are searching for a missing boater in Mission, but they believe it's unlikely he is still alive, according to local RCMP.
-
Thieves stole $10K worth of ice baths from Langford CrossFit gym, RCMP say
Thieves managed to steal two large, portable ice baths from a CrossFit gym on Vancouver Island this week, according to local Mounties.
Winnipeg
-
Monument honouring 17 lives lost in Carberry bus crash to be unveiled Saturday
A new monument is set to be unveiled Saturday, as part of a ceremony honouring the victims of a fatal crash near Carberry, Man., exactly one year later.
-
'If they can run, I can run': 87-year-old set to complete 10th Manitoba Marathon race
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
-
'I'm just thankful': Indigenous group graduates from University of Winnipeg
A first in the University of Winnipeg’s faculty of education was celebrated at convocation Friday.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
-
OPINION
OPINION Alberta’s diversity is its greatest strength
I love Alberta. That may sound obvious coming from someone who was born here, went to school here, and eventually became Premier.
-
A dream month kicks off for soccer fans across Canada
Whether you call it Soccer or Football, this June will be a fantasy month for football fanatics across Canada and the world.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man killed in highway crash Friday night
An Edmonton man is dead after a crash south of the city on Friday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
-
Oilers seek answers on brink of elimination in Stanley Cup Final
A lack of production is a big reason the Oilers are down 3-0 in the series against the Florida Panthers and searching for answers as they look to avoid being the first team swept in the final since the Washington Capitals in 1998.
Regina
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation agrees to binding arbitration to end contract dispute
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has agreed to binding arbitration with the province, which will put an end to current 'work to rule' job action and a contract dispute that has dragged out more than a year.
-
Here's what's happening in Regina this weekend
The weekend is fast approaching and there are plenty of things to do in the Queen City, including the farmers' market and pride parade on Saturday.
-
FNUniv and Mastercard Foundation announce partnership to improve Indigenous education
The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) has partnered with the Mastercard Foundation with the goal of improving Indigenous post-secondary education.
Saskatoon
-
New study says half of Saskatoon hospital beds are unused
Data in a new study from the Canadian Institute of Health Information (CIHI) shows nearly half of the beds in Saskatoon hospitals are going unused.
-
Missing First Nation community member found dead in Sask. river
A 27-year-old man who has been missing since last week has been found dead.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation agrees to binding arbitration to end contract dispute
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has agreed to binding arbitration with the province, which will put an end to current 'work to rule' job action and a contract dispute that has dragged out more than a year.