MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec cities open pools early to prepare for Tuesday's heat wave

    Several Quebec cities have announced the early opening of pools and water games, as a warm air mass and heat wave are expected to hit the province starting Tuesday.

    Environment Canada is forecasting maximum temperatures between 30 and 34 degrees C followed by lows above 20 C starting next Tuesday.

    On Tuesday afternoon, the combined temperature and humidity values will produce a humidex of around 42.

    In Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, five pools will be open early, starting this Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    As for Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal borough, a social media post said that the Laurier Park pool and wading pool will open early, starting Tuesday.

    The City of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville has also announced to its residents that the Roberval pool and wading pool will open on Monday in anticipation of warmer weather.

    The water games at Parc des Aviateurs and Parc Quincy-sous-Sénart are also open at this time, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    As for Laval, six pools and 10 splash pads were opened early on Saturday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 15, 2024.   

