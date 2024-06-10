Laval woman with health condition faces eviction over dog trained to help her function
A Laval woman is facing eviction because of her dog as she faces a long journey to try and get the animal certified.
Lisa Smith suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, a form of arthritis that causes spinal inflammation.
She said she wouldn't be able to function without her dog, Kenya.
"I can't get out of bed easily and when I first wake up, my dog is trained to get a pull toy. She pulls me out of bed, she gets me my slippers," she said.
Her health condition causes back and arm stiffness. One of Kenya's biggest jobs is picking up items off the floor.
"I have the 'dropsies,' especially with my left hand and I drop everything. She's picking up pens, she's picking up spoons, she's picking up my glasses," Smith explained.
She got Kenya about a year ago and trained her to perform these tasks.
Lisa Smith's dog, Kenya. (CTV News)
Smith has a doctor's note saying she needs a service dog and has a letter from Laval's regional health board saying her dog is docile and obedient.
Kenya's food and vet bills are covered by Quebec's workplace health and safety board, the CNESST.
Despite that, Smith is still waiting to get Kenya's official certification papers.
Lisa Smith suffers from ankylosing spondylitis and says her dog, Kenya, helps her function (CTV News)
According to disability rights group RAPLIQ, certifications are only given under specific circumstances.
"If you don't have that certification that proves that the dog is well trained and well behaved and okay to give the service it's supposed to give. It's not everybody who can train a service dog," said Steven Laperriere, general manager of RAPLIQ.
He said that training, which has to be carried out by an organization, can take 15 to 18 months.
Smith said she can't wait that long. She's received a letter from her landlord saying she's facing eviction because she has the dog and two cats.
CTV News reached out to the landlord but has yet to hear back.
"I'm not sleeping at night. I'm a stress bag. And when I get stressed out, it exasperates my disease," she said.
Under Quebec's Charter of Rights, a tenant cannot be evicted because of a service animal, but Laperriere said there is a lot of confusion about what constitutes one and what training organizations are reputable. Laperriere said there should be more government regulation.
Smith is now worried others are in a similar situation.
"I'm fighting because nobody should have to go through this, especially a single woman living alone," she said.
Smith said she hopes to move because, on top of her condition, she's stressed out about the dog that helps her every day being recognized.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Summer travel: Threats of terrorism spark warnings for some European destinations
With the summer travel season approaching, the government of Canada has issued advisories or warnings for Canadians who are heading to certain destinations.
Man who lit woman on fire aboard Toronto bus not criminally responsible for her death: lawyers
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a TTC bus two years ago admitted to causing her death, but should not be found criminally responsible due a diagnosis of schizophrenia, prosecutors and defence counsel argued at the outset of his trial in Toronto.
Military plane carrying Malawi's vice-president is missing and a search is underway
A military plane carrying Malawi's vice-president and nine others went missing Monday and a search is underway, the president's office said.
Freeland presents capital gains proposal to Parliament, setting up key vote
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
Kia to recall 20,000 SUVs in Canada over fire risk, owners urged to park outside
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Video shows moment float plane collided with boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
Frost warnings, possible thunderstorms: Canada's weather forecast this week
The second full week of June is off to a chilly start with wet, cloudy conditions forecast for most of Canada.
Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations
The Liberals support an effort to expand the scope of the foreign interference inquiry so it can investigate allegations against MPs, Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Monday.
UN Security Council adopts ceasefire resolution aimed at ending Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
The UN Security Council on Monday approved its first resolution endorsing a ceasefire plan aimed at ending the eight-month war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Church fire in Toronto that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time: police
The four-alarm fire ripped through the national historic site on Sunday morning, destroying unique Group of Seven murals inside.
-
Mississauga father pursued son's killer despite being shot in the chest himself: testimony
The father of a young man shot dead in their family’s Mississauga restaurant in 2021 described on the stand how he pursued the shooter even though he had also just been shot in the chest.
-
Man who lit woman on fire aboard Toronto bus not criminally responsible for her death: lawyers
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a TTC bus two years ago admitted to causing her death, but should not be found criminally responsible due a diagnosis of schizophrenia, prosecutors and defence counsel argued at the outset of his trial in Toronto.
Ottawa
-
11-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Carp River in Ottawa's west end
Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child, 'possibly drowning,' at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.
-
'This is the dumbest idea': NCC faces criticism for closing Ottawa roads for active use program, documents show
The National Capital Commission says there was "high levels of satisfaction and public support" for its active transportation program last summer, but newly released documents show hundreds of negative complaints about the closure of Queen Elizabeth Driveway and the parkways and traffic congestion in Ottawa and Gatineau.
-
'He will never be the same boy': Mother shares story after son struck by impaired driver in Ottawa
A Gatineau mother is sharing her 8-year-old son’s story after he was struck by an impaired driver six months ago, and is still trying to rebuild his life.
Atlantic
-
Cole Harbour man, 76, charged with murder: N.S. RCMP
A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.
-
N.B. RCMP officer charged with criminal offences
A New Brunswick RCMP officer is facing criminal offence charges.
-
Da Vinci Code author to perform with N.B. youth orchestra
An acclaimed American author who has sold more than 200 million novels worldwide was blown away by a group of young musicians from New Brunswick on Monday.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay man slapped with more charges in shooting
More charges have been laid against the 21-year-old North Bay man charged with attempted murder in a shooting last week in the Birch Haven area after police searched a local home.
-
Research dedicated to changing health inequities in northern Ontario
Northern Ontario School of Medicine University in Sudbury opened the new Gilles Arcand Centre for Health Equity to improve outcomes in the region.
-
Man injured in ATV crash on Manitoulin Island involving car
A 50-year-old male driving a four-wheeler on Manitoulin Island was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a car Friday afternoon, police say.
London
-
'Next-level kind of hate': Alleged hate-driven arson concerning for Muslims and police
As London, Ont. police continue to search for a suspect, concern is growing over an arson Saturday.
-
'Enhanced safety and security measures' at Western University's spring convocation amid pro-Palestinian protest concerns
The first spring convocation ceremony was held inside Western University’s Alumni Hall Monday morning.
-
Additional capacity at EMDC seen as step toward preventing violence, deaths
Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner has announced 630 new beds at correctional facilities across the province, including the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre.
Kitchener
-
Canada Day fireworks display cancelled in Guelph
After nine years, the Rotary Club of Guelph will not be putting on the annual fireworks display at Riverside Park this Canada Day.
-
Coyote decoys stolen from Waterloo Park won’t be replaced
Plastic coyotes, set up in April around Waterloo Park to scare off geese, have now been missing for more than a month.
-
Waterloo hosting Stanley Cup viewing party for Game 2
Tonight is Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals and the City of Waterloo is throwing a viewing party.
Windsor
-
Union representing Canadian border agents moves strike deadline to Friday at midnight
The union representing more than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency employees says workers are set to strike on Friday if a deal is not reached with the federal government by then.
-
'Suspicious' vacant house fire in east Windsor under investigation
The Windsor Police Arson Unit has deemed a residential fire in east Windsor suspicious and has launched an investigation.
-
Crash involving motorcycle shuts down Wyandotte St. and Pierre Ave. intersection
Windsor police have shut down the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Avenue to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.
Barrie
-
Woman charged after being struck by Barrie police cruiser while crossing street
An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.
-
Man accused of violent assault in Wasaga Beach trailer park acquitted
A Toronto man accused of a violent assault at a Wasaga Beach trailer park two years ago has been found not guilty.
-
Former teacher avoids jail time for historical sexual assaults involving young students
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
Vancouver
-
10 displaced after intentionally set fire in Vancouver SRO: officials
Ten people have been displaced after a fire was intentionally set at a single-room occupancy building in Vancouver Monday morning, according to officials.
-
A third of B.C. residents are considering leaving the province: poll
One-in-three British Columbians are seriously considering leaving the province for more affordable housing, according to a new survey.
-
Unknown man attempted to sexually assault woman on Kelowna trail: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna are investigating the attempted sexual assault of a woman on a walking trail over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire that forced thousands from Fort Nelson, B.C., now listed as under control
The wildfire that forced 4,700 people to leave their homes in Fort Nelson, B.C., is now listed as under control.
-
Here's how criminals may recruit money mules to transfer their investments: RCMP
Ten suspected money mules who investigators believe transferred funds on behalf of criminals were hand-delivered warnings last month as officials aim to crack down on investment fraud.
-
'Seeing the plane sink right before our eyes' SeaBus crew recounts moment float plane crashed
Visibility was excellent on a clear sunny Saturday in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, when a SeaBus captain spotted a float plane lying awkwardly in the water.
Winnipeg
-
Demonstrators shut down Winnipeg street at conclusion of Skibicki trial
Dozens of demonstrators briefly shut down the intersection outside the Manitoba Law Courts Monday, following final submissions in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
-
'A wonderful man': Family of Winnipeg cyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
-
Lawyers make closing arguments in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers have argued the accused had a history of schizophrenic delusions culminating in ‘catastrophic circumstances,’ while Crown prosecutors say the killings of four vulnerable Indigenous women were driven by Skibicki’s racist views and deviant sexual urges.
Calgary
-
Here's what you can and cannot do amid Calgary's water crisis
As Calgary continues to deal with a water crisis amid a critical water main break, many people may be confused about what they can and cannot do, and how they can help conserve water.
-
Suspicious death in Crescent Heights remains a mystery as police ask public for tips
Calgary police say although an autopsy has been completed, they're still unsure what killed a man in the community of Crescent Heights last week.
-
'A courageous stand': Calgary Cargill workers reach unanimous decision to strike
The union that represents workers at a Cargill plant in Calgary says it has "made history" with a vote that could see them walk off the job in the coming weeks.
Edmonton
-
Shania Twain, Our Lady Peace to play free concerts in Edmonton ahead of upcoming Oilers games
Shania Twain and Our Lady Peace will give free concerts in Edmonton this week in celebration of the Oilers' Stanley Cup run.
-
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after pair of pedestrians struck in central Edmonton
A pedestrian is dead after a crash in central Edmonton on Sunday night.
-
Oilers add Desharnais to lineup, sit Ceci for Stanley Cup Game 2 against Panthers
Kris Knoblauch is tinkering again. The Edmonton Oilers head coach is making at least one lineup change for Monday's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, adding defenceman Vincent Desharnais to the lineup at the expense of Cody Ceci.
Regina
-
Regina tied a 116 year old temperature record on Sunday, according to ECCC
We might be well into June, but several Saskatchewan communities recorded sub-zero temperatures on Sunday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Gun seized, two arrested following Regina traffic stop for burnt out tail light
A simple traffic stop in Regina led to a number of arrests after multiple guns were discovered in a vehicle.
-
'Must've been a mistake': Accused Sask. killer Greg Fertuck says he didn’t mean to apply for a mistrial
A man on trial for murder said he mistakenly applied for a mistrial.
Saskatoon
-
'Must've been a mistake': Accused Sask. killer Greg Fertuck says he didn’t mean to apply for a mistrial
A man on trial for murder said he mistakenly applied for a mistrial.
-
Saskatoon man, 42, shot near St. Paul's Hospital
A 42-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting near St. Paul’s Hospital early Monday morning.
-
Two arrested after assaulting pair of Saskatoon police officers
Two 26-year-olds, a man and woman, were arrested after a scuffle with bike police along the river on Saturday.