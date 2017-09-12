

CTV Montreal





Four months after thousands of buildings were damaged by floods, many victims are still waiting for agents to inspect their homes.

Many claimants said they have grown frustrated by their dealings with government claim agents, saying they are often asked to send the same documents in over and over again.

Victims also said they have found it difficult to reach individual agents by telephone.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said Tuesday the government is taking steps to make it better, including by making more agents available in the areas where people live.

"We realize that there are improvements that can be made and should be made. And instead of staying like this and saying everything is perfect and we have nothing to change, we admit that things aren't perfect and need to be improved. We are acting," said Coiteux.

Widespread flooding happened along the Ottawa River, the St. Lawrence, and other bodies of water in the spring.

Of the 5,900 claims made for provincial assistance, only 3,100 have been reviewed so far.

While the provincial government expects the total figure for disaster relief will hit $350 million, so far it has distributed $35 million.

"The government is not alone in this process. The government's got to work with municipalities," said Coiteux.

About 300 people are still living in hotels because their homes are too severely damaged.

Many people are hoping basic repairs can be completed before it gets colder and their homes risk being further damaged by snow, cold, and ice.