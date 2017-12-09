

CTV Montreal





One of the world’s most notorious biker gangs is celebrating its fortieth anniversary in Quebec with some of the province’s traditional food and local officials said they’re confident security will be sufficient.

The Hells Angels gathered at the Handfield Sugar Shack in St-Marc-Sur-Richelieu on Saturday. Local city councillor Pascal Smith said the city was only made aware of the event on Friday.

“We don’t usually have to be aware of everything going on in St-Marc,” he said. “As far as we’re concerned, it’s just a group of people having a gathering.”

Smith said responsibility for monitoring the situation is the jurisdiction of the Surete du Quebec and no extra local resources will be used.

“We trust the SQ will do its work,” he said. “We don’t see a problem with the security with the event.”

He added that it’s not the first time the Hells Angels have descended on the town but no problems were reported in those prior instances.

“We have no idea what’s going to be happening in there,” he said “It’s a social gathering in a restaurant… we’re not aware of anything else.”