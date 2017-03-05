Former MNAs, ministers call for law setting minimum number of female candidates
Former Quebec Education Minister Marie Malavoy is pushing for a provincial law that would require 40 per cent of each political parties candidates in a general election be women.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 2:36PM EST
Several former Quebec parliamentarians are calling for a law that would set a minimum amount of female candidates each party could run in an election.
The law would require that 40 per cent of candidates each party presented in a general election be female.
The initiative was launched by former Parti Quebecois Education Minister Marie Malavoy. She said the law would ensure political parties would no longer just pay lip service to equality.
Among the group backing the law are several former MNAs and cabinet ministers.
