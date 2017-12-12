

CTV Montreal





The first storm of the season has hit southern Quebec.

Snow began falling early Tuesday morning and by 8 a.m. 5 cm had accumulated at Trudeau airport, with 15 to 20 centimetres expected to fall in the regions around Montreal by the time the system was finished.

North of the city snowfall will be heavier, with 20 to 40 cm possible near Quebec City

Winds will be blowing steadily at 40 km/h throughout Tuesday with gusts up to 70 km/h.

That prompted Environment Canada to issue snowfall warnings for the storm because it expected that driving would be difficult across the province.

That prediction was justified on Tuesday morning as the blowing snow made it tough for everyone to see, and so traffic crawled along highways as drivers slowed down for safety's sake.

Those who rushed learned the hard way about the limits of physics as several collisions were reported as soon as the snow began to fall.

One STM bus went off the road and hit a lamppost at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Langelier Blvd. and the Metropolitan service road. No passengers were aboard, and the driver was not hurt.

Another bus had difficulty turning at Cote des Neiges and Dr. Penfield and also sideswiped a lamppost, blocking both roads.

There were at least six minor crashes reported by the STM on Tuesday morning, and the agency said that nobody was injured in any incident.

The transit agency has warned passengers to expect delays until the snow is cleared.

Meanwhile the city of Montreal began plowing streets and sidewalks on Tuesday morning, dispatching a thousand employees to drive plows.

City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said that under the new administration of Mayor Valerie Plante, boroughs have more independence.

"We still have the action plan for snow removal, so we have a plan, we have a policy to manage the snow removal operation but this year it's going to be applied with more flexibility. We want to make sure each borough--we have 19 boroughs--each of them will be able to have enough flexibility to adapt the service and adjust the service for their needs," said Sabourin.

The city has yet to announce if snow removal operations will be necessary.

If enough snow falls that it has to be carted away to clear streets, Montreal will start an operation that will involve thousands of vehicles clearing streets -- and ordering drivers to park somewhere else. Details will be posted on the city's website and information is also available on its Info-Neige app.

The city will make 2,158 parking spots available at 21 lots across the city. Those lots are indicated on the Stationnement de Montreal website.

The Ministry of Transportation also warned drivers to be careful, and said it would have salt trucks and plows out in force throughout Quebec.

The province is responsible for 32,000 km of roads and it has budgeted $275 million for snow removal and salting across Quebec, using a fleet of more than 1,600 trucks that will spread more than 800,000 tonnes of salt and more than 1,000,000 tonnes of abrasives.

The Ministry also said that anyone who spotted dangerous conditions could report them by calling 5-1-1.

Those heading out to holiday parties Tuesday night may have to find their own way home: Nez Rouge cancelled its operations for the evening, saying it would be too risky for its volunteer drivers to ferry people home during the storm.

Nez Rouge will resume its service at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

School closures

Several schools in the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board announced closures for Tuesday.

They are:

Joliette Elementary School

Joliette High School

Rawdon Elementary School

The schools are open to staff and the daycare is open for regular users.

The heaviest snowfall will be on Tuesday morning and early in the afternoon.

It will start tapering off around 3 p.m. Tuesday, and end on Wednesday at which point temperatures will drop drastically until the end of the week.